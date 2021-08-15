Senator Calls for Bridge Fencing

Says measure could prevent deaths

State Sen. Pete Harckham, whose district includes Peekskill and eastern Putnam County, introduced legislation on July 30 to that would compel the New York State Bridge Authority, which oversees the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon and three other Hudson River bridges, to install “climb-deterrent fencing” to prevent suicides.

“New York must stop only thinking of the balance sheet and start caring about human costs,” said Harckham.

There have been two suicides on the Bear Mountain Bridge this year; there were four in 2020.

The legislation was co-sponsored by Sen. James Skoufis, whose district includes Newburgh and Bear Mountain. Sandy Galef, whose district includes Philipstown, said she planned to add her name to a version of the bill introduced in the Assembly.

If you are considering harming yourself, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.