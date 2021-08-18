Latest Coronavirus Update

Federal government plans to begin offering vaccine booster shots on Sept. 20



■ State health officials said that, as of Wednesday (Aug. 12), 10,920 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Putnam County and 30,557 in Dutchess. Statewide, there have been 2,175,217 positives. For the latest numbers, click here.

■ Statewide, 43,202 people had died as of Aug. 12, including 93 residents of Putnam County and 452 from Dutchess.

■ Dutchess had 631 active cases as of Aug. 12 and Putnam had 61 as of Aug. 5. There were 24 active cases in Beacon and 6 to 10 in Philipstown. Dutchess reported 20 people hospitalized and Putnam had none.

■ Statewide, there were 153,925 test results reported on Aug. 12 and 4,701 positives, or 3.05 percent.

■ The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in New York state as of Aug. 12 stood at 1,448 (+81 from the day before); the number in intensive care was 289 (+1); and the number of intubations was 118 (+4).

■ As of Aug. 10, New York had administered at least one vaccine dose to 64.3 percent of the population and had fully vaccinated 57.8 percent, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data posted at the state’s COVID-19 Tracker. Among residents 18 and older, 76.7 percent had received at least one dose and 69.3 percent were fully vaccinated.

■ Dutchess County vaccine providers

■ Putnam County vaccine providers

■ As of Aug. 10, 61.2 percent of Dutchess County residents and 71.1 percent of adults had received at least one dose. In Putnam County, 65.9 percent of residents had received at least one dose and 77.2 percent of adults.

■ Dutchess County had fully vaccinated 81.7 percent of its residents 65 and older and Putnam 79.8 percent as of Aug. 10, according to the CDC.

■ As of July 29, 40.1 percent of adolescents in Dutchess County and 41.2 percent in Putnam between 12 and 15 years old had received at least one vaccine dose since becoming eligible to receive the Pfizer shots on May 12.

■ The federal government is laying to groundwork to begin offering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone starting Sept. 20, according to a statement issued on Wednesday (Aug. 18) by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Current data “make very clear” that protection from the virus that causes COVID-19 “begins to decrease over time” and that the vaccines defense from severe illness, hospitalization and death “could diminish in the months ahead,” said HHS. The shots will be offered subject to the federal Food and Drug Administration’s evaluation of the effectiveness and safety of a third dose of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. People would be eligible to receive the booster shot eight months after their final dose. The government is also expecting that booster shots will be needed for those who receiving the single-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.

■ New York is ordering health care workers, including those at hospitals, nursing homes and long-term-care facilities, to become vaccinated by Sept. 27, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (Aug. 16). As of Monday, 75 percent of the state’s roughly 450,000 hospital workers, 74 percent of 30,000 adult care facility workers and 68 percent of the state’s 145,500 nursing home workers have been fully vaccinated, according to the state. Employees can request exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

■ Cold Spring is now mandating that even vaccinated people wear masks when visiting Village Hall, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug. 10). The policy reflects updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

■ Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority employees who work at New York facilities will have to be vaccinated by Labor Day or be subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Aug. 2 as new infections continued to rise. Nine vaccination sites will open in areas with a high number of state employees, said Cuomo, including one at Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building in Poughkeepsie.

■ After dropping dramatically in June, infections in Dutchess and Putnam have been rising since last month, accelerating from the end of July into the first few days of August. Active cases in Dutchess County have increased more than fivefold and in Putnam more than sevenfold since July 1, when the level of coronavirus transmission in both counties was rated “low” by the CDC.

■ The 76 cases reported for Dutchess on Wednesday was the county’s highest one-day total since April 17, and it averaged 40 new cases a day for the previous week, compared to 3.4 during the first week of July. People hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county jumped from one on July 28 to 12 on Tuesday. Beacon, where active cases had not exceeded five for a prolonged stretch and where the vaccination rate is below the state average, stood at 15 as of Tuesday, according to county data.

■ The news was just as bad for Putnam, which averaged 11.8 new cases a day during the same week, up substantially from 0.5 during the first seven days of last month. Active cases in Philipstown, where the vaccination rate is well above the state average, were still at or below five as of July 29.

■ The Canadian border will open on Aug. 9 to fully vaccinated travelers.

■ A party at a house in Red Hook is believed to be the source of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases that “impacted” the town’s summer school, camp and pool programs, said Dutchess County on Tuesday (July 20). The county said that eight confirmed cases, among both adults and children, were related to the party. The total included several people who had been vaccinated, the county said, adding that there were no hospitalizations or deaths.

■ New York State is now taking applications for its Public Health Corps Fellowship Program, which will train up to 1,000 people to respond to COVID-19 and other public health emergencies and place them in full-time paid positions with the state Department of Health, local health departments and other public health entities. Fellows are trained through an online program offered by Cornell University, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday (July 16). Visit ny.gov/publichealthcorps for more information and to apply.

■ The state-run mass vaccination site at SUNY Orange in Middletown will close on July 26, along with four other locations, Cuomo said on July 20. The state will also close sites at Binghamton University, Aviation Mall in Queensbury and Stony Brook Southampton.

■ Cuomo signed legislation on July 1 prohibiting public employers from punishing workers who use sick leave or other compensatory time for COVID-19-related absences, including quarantine and medical treatment.

■ A newly released book, Our Darkest Hours: County Leadership and the COVID Pandemic, includes reflections from Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive who lost his father to the coronavirus. The book was commissioned by the New York State County Executives Association to “share the hard lessons learned” during the pandemic. The first part of the book is written or oral histories submitted by county executives and also includes a chapter by Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, while the second part looks at the “fractured federal and state response.” Copies are available at Amazon for $19.99 in softcover or $4.99 for the ebook; proceeds benefit Feeding New York State. In the book, Molinaro recalled his father’s death:

My father went downhill at a terrifying speed. The doctors decided to put him on a ventilator, and it wasn’t long before they informed me that it wouldn’t be safe to take him off. Those two weeks remain a blur to me. I remember praying every day that I’d get 5 more minutes with my dad. On April 9, a Friday, at 1:59 p.m., a nurse texted me to say that she thought my father didn’t have much time left and asked if I wanted to call him. I thought how strange it was, in this circumstance, not to be there in person, but I was anxious to speak with him. The nurse held the phone to his ear. I told my father that I loved him and I wished we’d been able to talk about so many things. I promised that I’d stay close to my sisters, and that he should know that, despite the problems of years gone by, he was loved. My father, Anthony Molinaro, died at 2:04. I am grateful that I got my 5 minutes.

■ The Putnam County Legislature announced, with the lifting of the governor’s emergency order as of June 24, it would again hold its meetings in person, rather than by audio connection, beginning with an Audit & Administration Committee Meeting scheduled for June 28. Committee meetings are held in Room 318 of the County Office Building and full legislative meetings at the Historic Courthouse.

■ New York will end on June 24 the statewide COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration issued on March 7, 2020, now that more than half the state is vaccinated and infections have plummeted, said Cuomo. Federal guidelines, including mask requirements for unvaccinated people, riders on public transportation and people in health care, nursing homes, prisons and other settings will remain in effect. State and local governments still have authority to enforce those mask rules and other health precautions in those settings, he said.

■ Essential workers whose income is less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level ($79,500 for a family of four) can apply for child care scholarships under a $25 million federally funded program, said Cuomo on June 23. People receiving child care scholarships under the federal CARES Act can apply for the new program. Applications will be processed and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and can be found here.

■ Excelsior Pass is a free app that can be used to access proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. See epass.ny.gov.

■ Questions? Dutchess County posts updates at dutchessny.gov and has a hotline at 845-486-3555. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com. New York State has a hotline at 888-364-3065 and a webpage at coronavirus.health.ny.gov, which is also where you can find a testing site. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov.