The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 21

Butterflies & Blooms

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

70 Farmstead Lane

butterfly.stonykill.org

The end of a weeklong celebration of pollinators kicks off with a butterfly workshop about their names and characteristics, then a chance to decorate wagons for hay rides and a concert with the 20-piece Big Band Sound. Bring chairs and a picnic.

SAT 21

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

In this benefit for the church, browse work by 40 artisans and artists in media including wood, glass, leather, ceramics and jewelry, and enjoy live music, food trucks, New York beer and cider and a raffle. Rain or shine. Free

SAT 21

Riverside Crafts Fair

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Artistic creations by more than 50 exhibitors will be available for purchase. Visitors will find ceramics, furniture, home goods, fine art and crafts at the fair, which was launched in 1964. Also SUN 22. Rain or shine. Cost: $10 (timed entry)

TUES 24

Dutchess County Fair

RHINEBECK

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

The 175th annual fair will include an amusement park (ride all day for $30), live entertainment, tractor pulls, K9 demonstrations, food, farm animals and crafts. Daily through SUN 29. Tickets are only sold online. Rain or shine. No pets. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 21

Bring the Kids Goes Outside

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Explore the gardens and discover the pollinator pathway with educator Miss Lisa. Cost: $15 (children $8, free under 5)

SAT 21

Back 2 School Block Party

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. South Avenue Park

beaconback2school.com

Get ready for the school year with a DJ, face painting and other activities. The first 100 participants will receive backpack starter kits.

SAT 21

Teen Water Balloon Fight

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Participants in the Summer Reading program will get bonus balloons for every book read.

MUSIC

SAT 21

The Bell Bottom Blues

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Al Caprara and his band recreate guitarist Eric Clapton’s performances with The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominos and from his solo career. Cost: $20 to $35

SUN 22

Duo Loco

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

Duo Loco consists of Studio Stu and Paul Duffy, who take the best in classic jazz and originals and twist and bend them into “jazz unstandards.” Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

TUES 24

Jimmie Allen

RHINEBECK

8 p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

In 2018, Allen was the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 country hits: “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.” Free with admission to fair; tickets are only sold online. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)





WED 25

Mississippi Travelers

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. 142 Main St.

Old time string band music featuring Harry Bolick (fiddle); Jacques DiCroce (guitar); Charlie Shaw (bass); and Brian Slattery (fiddle, banjo). Free

THURS 26

Ian Flanigan

RHINEBECK

8 p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

Flanigan, who lives in Saugerties, appeared in 2020 as a contestant on The Voice. Free with admission to fair; tickets are only sold online. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)





FRI 27

Freestyle Legends

MAHOPAC

6:30 p.m. Putnam Golf Course

187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880

putnamcountygolfcourse.com

Judy Torres, Cynthia and C-Bank will perform dance music with a DJ. Cost: $39 to $200

FRI 27

Chayce Beckham

RHINEBECK

8 p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

In May, Beckham, a singer-songwriter from Apple Valley, California, won the 19th season of American Idol. Free with admission to fair; tickets are only sold online. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)

FRI 27

Murali Coryell Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee will perform original songs and some covers. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 28

Jud Caswell

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The folk singer and songwriter will perform on multiple instruments. Cost: $20

SAT 28

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

This string and flute performance, with works by Mozart, Mercadante and Comarosa, can be viewed live or online.





SAT 28

Springsteen Tribute

RHINEBECK

8 p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

Matt Ryan, who began impersonating Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas shows 20 years ago, leads his band singing the New Jersey native’s hits. Free with admission to fair; tickets are only sold online. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)

SAT 28

Slambovian Circus of Dreams

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The alt-roots rock band’s energetic live show returns. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 21

Celebration of Poetry

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Mary Newell will read from her new chapbook, Re-SURGE, and Billie Chernicoff will read from Amoretti. Watch live on the lawn or via Crowdcast.





SAT 21

The Tempest

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org

Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. Nightly except Tuesday. Cost: $20 to $175

SAT 21

Clue

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Find Colonel Mustard in the library with the knife in this 1985 film based on the board game and starring Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd and Lesley Ann Warren. Also SUN 22. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SAT 21

Saturn’s Return

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

Nerve Tank presents a project designed for the cultural center’s carriage house with Karen Grenke, Jason Howard, Robin Kurtz and Mark Lindberg. Cost: $20

SAT 21

North by Northwest

COLD SPRING

7:45 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1959 Alfred Hitchcock film starring Cary Grant as an ad man who is mistakenly identified as a government agent by a ruthless spy played by James Mason. Bring blankets and chairs. Free

SUN 22

Untitled Agatha Project

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org

As part of the HVSF2 Reading Series, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival actors will perform a revised version of Heidi Armbruster’s play. Cost: $10

TUES 24

Dignity, Always Dignity

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org

As part of the HVSF2 Reading Series, Zachary Fine and Bryce Pinkham’s newly commissioned play will be staged live. Cost: $25

WED 25

Black Panther

BEACON

8 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o star in this 2018 adaptation of the Marvel Comics kingdom of Wakanda. Also THURS 26, FRI 27, SAT 28, SUN 29. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

FRI 27

High School Musical Jr.

BEACON

6 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center

724 Wolcott Ave.

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Two casts will perform the Disney hit set at East High that explores what happens when cliques step out of their roles. Also SAT 28. Cost: $10

FRI 27

Vertigo

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Boat leaves Beacon dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

James Stewart and Kim Novak starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 masterpiece, which will be screened on Bannerman Island. Cost: $40

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 21

Pollinators: What’s the Big Deal?

BREWSTER

10:30 a.m. Tilly Foster Garden

Route 312 & Prospect Hill Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Master Gardeners will discuss the critical role of bees, butterflies and other pollinators, and what people can do to help them.

WED 25

Gomez Mill House

BEACON

1 p.m. Via Zoom

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Richard Rosencrans will discuss the oldest standing Jewish heritage site in North America, located in Marlboro, during this presentation sponsored by the Howland Public Library.



WED 25

Art, Industry and Scientific Innovation in 19th-Century Peekskill

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

3011 Route 9D | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Kirk Moldoff will discuss Peekskill in the 1800s and the interrelationships between artists, inventors and manufacturers during the rise and fall of industry there.

SAT 28

Ecoprint Workshop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | 845-231-4424

commongroundfarm.org

This session of the Sustainable Textiles workshops will focus on using natural materials to make prints. Cost: $20 to $45

CIVICS

TUES 24

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 25

School Board

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

MON 30

Public Hearing

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

The City Council will hear comments on its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant application.