The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 21
Butterflies & Blooms
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
70 Farmstead Lane
butterfly.stonykill.org
The end of a weeklong celebration of pollinators kicks off with a butterfly workshop about their names and characteristics, then a chance to decorate wagons for hay rides and a concert with the 20-piece Big Band Sound. Bring chairs and a picnic.
SAT 21
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
In this benefit for the church, browse work by 40 artisans and artists in media including wood, glass, leather, ceramics and jewelry, and enjoy live music, food trucks, New York beer and cider and a raffle. Rain or shine. Free
SAT 21
Riverside Crafts Fair
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Artistic creations by more than 50 exhibitors will be available for purchase. Visitors will find ceramics, furniture, home goods, fine art and crafts at the fair, which was launched in 1964. Also SUN 22. Rain or shine. Cost: $10 (timed entry)
TUES 24
Dutchess County Fair
RHINEBECK
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
The 175th annual fair will include an amusement park (ride all day for $30), live entertainment, tractor pulls, K9 demonstrations, food, farm animals and crafts. Daily through SUN 29. Tickets are only sold online. Rain or shine. No pets. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 21
Bring the Kids Goes Outside
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Explore the gardens and discover the pollinator pathway with educator Miss Lisa. Cost: $15 (children $8, free under 5)
SAT 21
Back 2 School Block Party
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. South Avenue Park
beaconback2school.com
Get ready for the school year with a DJ, face painting and other activities. The first 100 participants will receive backpack starter kits.
SAT 21
Teen Water Balloon Fight
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Participants in the Summer Reading program will get bonus balloons for every book read.
MUSIC
SAT 21
The Bell Bottom Blues
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Al Caprara and his band recreate guitarist Eric Clapton’s performances with The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominos and from his solo career. Cost: $20 to $35
SUN 22
Duo Loco
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
Duo Loco consists of Studio Stu and Paul Duffy, who take the best in classic jazz and originals and twist and bend them into “jazz unstandards.” Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
TUES 24
Jimmie Allen
RHINEBECK
8 p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
In 2018, Allen was the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 country hits: “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.” Free with admission to fair; tickets are only sold online. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)
WED 25
Mississippi Travelers
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. 142 Main St.
Old time string band music featuring Harry Bolick (fiddle); Jacques DiCroce (guitar); Charlie Shaw (bass); and Brian Slattery (fiddle, banjo). Free
THURS 26
Ian Flanigan
RHINEBECK
8 p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
Flanigan, who lives in Saugerties, appeared in 2020 as a contestant on The Voice. Free with admission to fair; tickets are only sold online. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)
FRI 27
Freestyle Legends
MAHOPAC
6:30 p.m. Putnam Golf Course
187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygolfcourse.com
Judy Torres, Cynthia and C-Bank will perform dance music with a DJ. Cost: $39 to $200
FRI 27
Chayce Beckham
RHINEBECK
8 p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
In May, Beckham, a singer-songwriter from Apple Valley, California, won the 19th season of American Idol. Free with admission to fair; tickets are only sold online. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)
FRI 27
Murali Coryell Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee will perform original songs and some covers. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 28
Jud Caswell
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The folk singer and songwriter will perform on multiple instruments. Cost: $20
SAT 28
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
This string and flute performance, with works by Mozart, Mercadante and Comarosa, can be viewed live or online.
SAT 28
Springsteen Tribute
RHINEBECK
8 p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
Matt Ryan, who began impersonating Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas shows 20 years ago, leads his band singing the New Jersey native’s hits. Free with admission to fair; tickets are only sold online. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)
SAT 28
Slambovian Circus of Dreams
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The alt-roots rock band’s energetic live show returns. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 21
Celebration of Poetry
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Mary Newell will read from her new chapbook, Re-SURGE, and Billie Chernicoff will read from Amoretti. Watch live on the lawn or via Crowdcast.
SAT 21
The Tempest
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org
Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. Nightly except Tuesday. Cost: $20 to $175
SAT 21
Clue
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Find Colonel Mustard in the library with the knife in this 1985 film based on the board game and starring Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd and Lesley Ann Warren. Also SUN 22. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 21
Saturn’s Return
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
Nerve Tank presents a project designed for the cultural center’s carriage house with Karen Grenke, Jason Howard, Robin Kurtz and Mark Lindberg. Cost: $20
SAT 21
North by Northwest
COLD SPRING
7:45 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1959 Alfred Hitchcock film starring Cary Grant as an ad man who is mistakenly identified as a government agent by a ruthless spy played by James Mason. Bring blankets and chairs. Free
SUN 22
Untitled Agatha Project
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org
As part of the HVSF2 Reading Series, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival actors will perform a revised version of Heidi Armbruster’s play. Cost: $10
TUES 24
Dignity, Always Dignity
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org
As part of the HVSF2 Reading Series, Zachary Fine and Bryce Pinkham’s newly commissioned play will be staged live. Cost: $25
WED 25
Black Panther
BEACON
8 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o star in this 2018 adaptation of the Marvel Comics kingdom of Wakanda. Also THURS 26, FRI 27, SAT 28, SUN 29. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
FRI 27
High School Musical Jr.
BEACON
6 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center
724 Wolcott Ave.
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Two casts will perform the Disney hit set at East High that explores what happens when cliques step out of their roles. Also SAT 28. Cost: $10
FRI 27
Vertigo
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Boat leaves Beacon dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
James Stewart and Kim Novak starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 masterpiece, which will be screened on Bannerman Island. Cost: $40
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 21
Pollinators: What’s the Big Deal?
BREWSTER
10:30 a.m. Tilly Foster Garden
Route 312 & Prospect Hill Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Master Gardeners will discuss the critical role of bees, butterflies and other pollinators, and what people can do to help them.
WED 25
Gomez Mill House
BEACON
1 p.m. Via Zoom
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Richard Rosencrans will discuss the oldest standing Jewish heritage site in North America, located in Marlboro, during this presentation sponsored by the Howland Public Library.
WED 25
Art, Industry and Scientific Innovation in 19th-Century Peekskill
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
3011 Route 9D | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Kirk Moldoff will discuss Peekskill in the 1800s and the interrelationships between artists, inventors and manufacturers during the rise and fall of industry there.
SAT 28
Ecoprint Workshop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | 845-231-4424
commongroundfarm.org
This session of the Sustainable Textiles workshops will focus on using natural materials to make prints. Cost: $20 to $45
CIVICS
TUES 24
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 25
School Board
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
MON 30
Public Hearing
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
The City Council will hear comments on its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant application.
