Firefighters Save Life

Two Beacon firefighters were recognized this week with an EMS Life Saving Award for saving a man who had no pulse after suffering a heart attack.

When Eric Jensen and Dave Brewer, shown here with Chief Gary Van Voorhis, arrived at the home, a family member was applying CPR, following instructions from the 911 dispatcher. The firefighters took over, inserted an airway, applied a bag mask ventilator and shocked the patient three times with an automated external defibrillator. The man spent three weeks in a hospital but survived. (BFD photo)