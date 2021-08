McLain Ward, who lives in Brewster, won his fourth Olympic medal on Aug. 7 in Tokyo as one of three riders on the U.S. Equestrian show-jumping team. Sweden took gold in the event after defeating the U.S. by 1.3 seconds in a “jump off.”

Ward’s teammates were Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of Bruce. It was Ward’s fourth Olympic medal; he was a member of teams that won gold in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008 and silver in Rio in 2016.