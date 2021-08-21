Tropical Storm Henri Headed Toward Highlands

Could hit area on Saturday night/Sunday morning

The state began preparations on Friday (Aug. 20) for Tropical Storm Henri, which is forecast to bring heavy rain, high winds and gusts of up to 65 mph to the lower Hudson Valley and New York City beginning Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The forecast for the Highlands calls for more moderate winds and rain, unless the storm shifts to the west.

On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Putnam, Dutchess and 23 other counties in advance of the hurricane as its shifted toward a direct his on central Long Island. The declaration ensures state resources can be provided to local governments, he said.

The governor also activated 500 National Guard troops for deployment to Long Island and the Hudson Valley. The state Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Sunday morning, he said.

The storm, located 345 miles south and southeast of North Carolina, was expected to turn northwest late on Friday. It is expected to strengthen and make landfall near near southern New England at near-hurricane strength.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Long Island and southern Westchester County. The Highlands were under a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Central Hudson said more than 100 mutual-aid personnel were enroute to the area to assist with repairs and restore service, as needed.

The Beacon Farmers’ Market, usually held in the DMV parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said it would instead take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the VFW, 413 Main St. “Our farmers have already done their harvests and we don’t want to let the best of their summer stock go to waste,” organizers said.