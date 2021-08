What’s on the front of your fridge?



It’s bare, but the sides are full of kids’ photos, magnets, potato chip bag clips.

~Dorothy Carlton, Beacon



I just moved in, so I have the last person’s sticker. But it’s mostly bare.

~Aron Hoffman-Marton, Cold Spring



Two wedding invitations; I’m pretty OCD about that.

~Jess Brush, Cold Spring