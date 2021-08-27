Letter: Ignore the Rules

The Cold Spring Village Board has made the unfortunate decision to press ahead with a set of short-term rental rules that are discriminatory and legally invalid, two days after holding a perfunctory public hearing (Cold Spring Adopts Short-Term Rental Law, Aug. 6).

The Cold Spring Union of Hosted-AirBNB Residents urges residents to ignore these rules and refrain from participating in the permitting process until a collaborative and equitable set of rules are developed.

In my view, the amendment of Chapter 134 by the Village Board, which acknowledges short-term rentals, makes their operation legal in the village. Further, the rules and restrictions in Chapter 100, taken as a whole, are invalid because they constitute multiple infringements upon the rights of residents, particularly property owners operating STRs.

I urged the Village Board to stand down and instead to work collaboratively with a cross-section of impacted stakeholders to develop a fair and equitable set of rules. Nonetheless, the resolution was brought forward for a vote and adopted by the thinnest of margins (3-2), with two board members voting “no” in part due to the lack of collaboration. Because of this unfortunate set of circumstances, it would be improper for me to participate in a legally invalid permitting process.

In light of the unanimously approved amendments to Chapter 134 that allow the operation of short-term rentals in principle, I intend to resume the peaceful and lawful operation of my STR.

John Lane, Cold Spring