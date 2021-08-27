State Looks to Expedite Renter Aid

121 Highlands households have applied for funds

The state and federal governments are taking steps to speed up the distribution of billions in funding that will cover a year of back rent and overdue utility payments for renters who lost income due to the pandemic and face eviction.

New York announced on Tuesday (Aug. 24) that it would spend $1 million to promote the state program, which has so far received $1.2 billion in federal funding.

As of Aug. 13, 100 tenants in Beacon had applied for rental assistance and nine for help with overdue utilities. In Garrison, 11 had applied, plus one for utility assistance. There were no applications from Cold Spring.

Eligible households must have at least one person who qualifies for unemployment or has lost income or faced significant costs or financial hardship due to the pandemic shutdown; can prove they are at risk of homelessness or “housing instability”; and has household income at or below 80 percent of the area median, which ranges from $57,360 for a single person up to $108,080 for an eight-person household in Dutchess County.

Distributing aid has become more urgent because the state’s blanket moratorium on evictions expires on Aug. 31. A more limited federal moratorium applies to places with “substantial” or “high” rates of COVID-19 transmission under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but is being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court. (Both Dutchess and Putnam counties were designated “high” as of Wednesday.)

The program requires that tenants and landlords each complete the application before payments can be made. The state said it also will reassign contract workers to help landlords.

A day after the announcement, the U.S. Treasury, which is overseeing the program, said states could allow renters to self-attest when answering questions about income and financial hardship, rather than provide documentation. New York had approved or distributed nearly $639 million of its $1.2 billion as of Wednesday, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which is tracking how much each state has paid.

“I want the money out, and I want it out now,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday. “No more excuses and delays.”

In addition to qualifying for 12 months of rent and utility assistance, eligible tenants can receive an additional three months of assistance to prevent a looming eviction. For information, see bit.ly/renter-aid.