The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 28

Dutchess County Fair

RHINEBECK

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

The 175th annual fair will include an amusement park (ride all day for $30), live entertainment, tractor pulls, K9 demonstrations, food, farm animals and crafts. Also SUN 29. Tickets are only sold online. Rain or shine. No pets. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)



SUN 29

Putnam County Land Trust Gala

CARMEL

4:30 p.m. Centennial Golf Club

185 John Simpson Road | 845-743-3187

putnamcountylandtrust.org

Susan Carpenter, Keith Cox and Paul Waclawski will be honored. There will also be live and silent auctions. Call for reservations.

TUES 31

Waterfront Luminaria Vigil

COLD SPRING

6:30 – 8 p.m. Riverfront

philipstownhub.org

To mark International Overdose Awareness Day, friends and families who lost loved ones to the opioid epidemic will remember them with messages on lighted bags.

WED 1

Green Teen Produce Stand

BEACON

5 – 6 p.m. 23 W. Center St.

facebook.com/greenteenbeacon

Every Wednesday in September, the Green Teen program will offer free produce at its stand outside the Beacon Recreation Center in partnership with Common Ground Farm and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.

THURS 2

Open House

GARRISON

4 – 5:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The community is invited to meet the library’s new director, Deirdre Farabaugh.

FRI 3

Hot-Air Balloon Festival

LAGRANGEVILLE

2:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tymor Park

249 Duncan Road | dcrcoc.org

Watch or ride in a hot air balloon or helicopter during this festival that will include fireworks, live music, food and local beers. Also SAT 4, SUN 5. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and balloon rides are booked separately. Cost: $7 to $23.95





SAT 4

The Hub 5K and Family Fun Run

COLD SPRING

8 a.m. Bandstand

2 Main St. | philipstownhub.org

Kick-off Community Day with a run to support the Philipstown Behavioral Hub’s mental-health services and addiction recovery support. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the Family Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $40 ($10 family run)

SAT 4

Community Day

COLD SPRING

2 – 9:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringny.gov

After an opening ceremony, Dar Williams will perform at 2:15 p.m. and other music acts will follow, including Andy Revkin and Friends, Hudson Lovell and the Dan Zlotnick Band. There will be children’s activities; a pie-baking contest; and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Free

VISUAL ART

WED 1

Beacon in Quarantine

BEACON

6:30 – 8 p.m. Main Street

browneyesgallery.com/beacon-in-quarantine

Nancy Levine’s photos of Beacon residents taken during the pandemic lockdown in April and May 2020 will be on display in 50 storefronts through Oct. 31.

SUN 5

Collaborative Concepts Farm Project

BREWSTER

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 NY-312 | collaborativeconcepts.org

Sculpture and other artworks by more than 40 artists will be on view on the 199-acre farm daily through Oct. 31. Free





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 28

The Tempest

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org

Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. Nightly except Tuesday. Cost: $20 to $175

SAT 28

Black Panther

BEACON

8 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o starred in this 2018 adaptation of the Marvel Comics kingdom of Wakanda. Also SUN 29. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SAT 28

High School Musical Jr.

BEACON

11 a.m. & 2 & 5 p.m.

Beacon Performing Arts Center

724 Wolcott Ave.

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Two casts will perform the Disney hit set at East High that explores what happens when cliques step out of their roles. Cost: $10

WED 1

Jurassic Park

BEACON

8 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Laura Dern and Sam Neill starred in this 1993 Steven Spielberg film about a theme park where cloned dinosaurs roam. Also THURS 2, FRI 3, SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

FRI 3

Bannerman

BEACON

6 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Filmmaker Bayley Silleck visited the island over the past 12 years to produce this documentary about the history of the estate and how it evolved to its current state. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 6 and 7 p.m. Cost: $40





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 28

Broadway, Books & Banjos

GARRISON

10:30 a.m.

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market

1601 Route 9D

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Locals who perform on Broadway will sing, dance and read books to kids, followed by banjo music.

TUES 31

Music and Mindfulness

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 – 7 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

compassarts.org

Join Jessie Shaffer and Heather Davies in the perennial garden before harvesting herbs and veggies for a picnic dish. Afterward, the hosts will blend yoga asana, breathing practices, age-appropriate meditation and music. Rescheduled from Aug. 3. Register online. Cost: $20 or $40

FRI 3

Back to School Movie Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to an outdoor screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Registration required. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

SAT 4

Bring the Kids Goes Outside

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Marking the 60th anniversary of Boscobel’s restoration, educator Miss Lisa will take kids and families on an outdoor tour of how the mansion went from nearly being demolished to its present condition. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18, free for 5 and younger)

MUSIC

SAT 28

Jud Caswell

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The folk singer and songwriter will perform on multiple instruments. Cost: $20

SAT 28

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

This string and flute performance, with works by Mozart, Mercadante and Comarosa, can be viewed in person or online.

SAT 28

Springsteen Tribute

RHINEBECK

8 p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

Matt Ryan, who began impersonating Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas shows 20 years ago, will lead his band through the New Jersey native’s hits. Free with admission to fair; tickets are only sold online. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)

SAT 28

Slambovian Circus of Dreams

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The alt-roots rock band’s energetic live show returns. Cost: $30 ($35 door)



SUN 29

Andrew Jordan

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org

The guitarist and singer has a bachelor’s degree in jazz performance from SUNY New Paltz. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

FRI 3

The Suitcase Junket

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Matt Lorenz will perform songs from his latest release, The End is New. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 4

Maia Sharp and Dayna Kurtz

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharp will perform songs from her new album, Mercy Rising. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 28

Ecoprint Workshop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | 845-231-4424

commongroundfarm.org

This session of the Sustainable Textiles workshops will focus on using natural materials to make prints. Cost: $20 to $45

CIVICS

MON 30

Public Meeting

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

The City Council will hear comments on its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant application. See Page 1.

MON 30

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 1

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 2

Philipstown Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com