The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 28
Dutchess County Fair
RHINEBECK
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
The 175th annual fair will include an amusement park (ride all day for $30), live entertainment, tractor pulls, K9 demonstrations, food, farm animals and crafts. Also SUN 29. Tickets are only sold online. Rain or shine. No pets. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)
SUN 29
Putnam County Land Trust Gala
CARMEL
4:30 p.m. Centennial Golf Club
185 John Simpson Road | 845-743-3187
putnamcountylandtrust.org
Susan Carpenter, Keith Cox and Paul Waclawski will be honored. There will also be live and silent auctions. Call for reservations.
TUES 31
Waterfront Luminaria Vigil
COLD SPRING
6:30 – 8 p.m. Riverfront
philipstownhub.org
To mark International Overdose Awareness Day, friends and families who lost loved ones to the opioid epidemic will remember them with messages on lighted bags.
WED 1
Green Teen Produce Stand
BEACON
5 – 6 p.m. 23 W. Center St.
facebook.com/greenteenbeacon
Every Wednesday in September, the Green Teen program will offer free produce at its stand outside the Beacon Recreation Center in partnership with Common Ground Farm and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.
THURS 2
Open House
GARRISON
4 – 5:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The community is invited to meet the library’s new director, Deirdre Farabaugh.
FRI 3
Hot-Air Balloon Festival
LAGRANGEVILLE
2:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tymor Park
249 Duncan Road | dcrcoc.org
Watch or ride in a hot air balloon or helicopter during this festival that will include fireworks, live music, food and local beers. Also SAT 4, SUN 5. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and balloon rides are booked separately. Cost: $7 to $23.95
SAT 4
The Hub 5K and Family Fun Run
COLD SPRING
8 a.m. Bandstand
2 Main St. | philipstownhub.org
Kick-off Community Day with a run to support the Philipstown Behavioral Hub’s mental-health services and addiction recovery support. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the Family Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $40 ($10 family run)
SAT 4
Community Day
COLD SPRING
2 – 9:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringny.gov
After an opening ceremony, Dar Williams will perform at 2:15 p.m. and other music acts will follow, including Andy Revkin and Friends, Hudson Lovell and the Dan Zlotnick Band. There will be children’s activities; a pie-baking contest; and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Free
VISUAL ART
WED 1
Beacon in Quarantine
BEACON
6:30 – 8 p.m. Main Street
browneyesgallery.com/beacon-in-quarantine
Nancy Levine’s photos of Beacon residents taken during the pandemic lockdown in April and May 2020 will be on display in 50 storefronts through Oct. 31.
SUN 5
Collaborative Concepts Farm Project
BREWSTER
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 NY-312 | collaborativeconcepts.org
Sculpture and other artworks by more than 40 artists will be on view on the 199-acre farm daily through Oct. 31. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 28
The Tempest
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org
Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. Nightly except Tuesday. Cost: $20 to $175
SAT 28
Black Panther
BEACON
8 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o starred in this 2018 adaptation of the Marvel Comics kingdom of Wakanda. Also SUN 29. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 28
High School Musical Jr.
BEACON
11 a.m. & 2 & 5 p.m.
Beacon Performing Arts Center
724 Wolcott Ave.
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Two casts will perform the Disney hit set at East High that explores what happens when cliques step out of their roles. Cost: $10
WED 1
Jurassic Park
BEACON
8 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Laura Dern and Sam Neill starred in this 1993 Steven Spielberg film about a theme park where cloned dinosaurs roam. Also THURS 2, FRI 3, SAT 4, SUN 5. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
FRI 3
Bannerman
BEACON
6 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Filmmaker Bayley Silleck visited the island over the past 12 years to produce this documentary about the history of the estate and how it evolved to its current state. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 6 and 7 p.m. Cost: $40
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 28
Broadway, Books & Banjos
GARRISON
10:30 a.m.
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
1601 Route 9D
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Locals who perform on Broadway will sing, dance and read books to kids, followed by banjo music.
TUES 31
Music and Mindfulness
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 – 7 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
compassarts.org
Join Jessie Shaffer and Heather Davies in the perennial garden before harvesting herbs and veggies for a picnic dish. Afterward, the hosts will blend yoga asana, breathing practices, age-appropriate meditation and music. Rescheduled from Aug. 3. Register online. Cost: $20 or $40
FRI 3
Back to School Movie Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to an outdoor screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Registration required. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
SAT 4
Bring the Kids Goes Outside
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Marking the 60th anniversary of Boscobel’s restoration, educator Miss Lisa will take kids and families on an outdoor tour of how the mansion went from nearly being demolished to its present condition. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18, free for 5 and younger)
MUSIC
SAT 28
Jud Caswell
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The folk singer and songwriter will perform on multiple instruments. Cost: $20
SAT 28
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
This string and flute performance, with works by Mozart, Mercadante and Comarosa, can be viewed in person or online.
SAT 28
Springsteen Tribute
RHINEBECK
8 p.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
Matt Ryan, who began impersonating Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas shows 20 years ago, will lead his band through the New Jersey native’s hits. Free with admission to fair; tickets are only sold online. Cost: $12 (children under 12 free)
SAT 28
Slambovian Circus of Dreams
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The alt-roots rock band’s energetic live show returns. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 29
Andrew Jordan
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org
The guitarist and singer has a bachelor’s degree in jazz performance from SUNY New Paltz. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
FRI 3
The Suitcase Junket
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Matt Lorenz will perform songs from his latest release, The End is New. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 4
Maia Sharp and Dayna Kurtz
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharp will perform songs from her new album, Mercy Rising. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 28
Ecoprint Workshop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | 845-231-4424
commongroundfarm.org
This session of the Sustainable Textiles workshops will focus on using natural materials to make prints. Cost: $20 to $45
CIVICS
MON 30
Public Meeting
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
The City Council will hear comments on its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant application. See Page 1.
MON 30
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 1
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 2
Philipstown Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com