Lot on river side of tracks will remain open

Metro-North plans to close the parking lot along Red Flynn Drive at the Beacon train station next month for repaving and restriping.

The north half of the lot has been closed since July 26 for drainage work; the entire lot will close after Labor Day. The parking lot on the river side of the tracks will remain open, as will access to the Newburgh-Beacon ferry between the underpass and dock.