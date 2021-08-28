Dutchess Health Commissioner to Leave

Led county during COVID-19 shutdown

Dr. Anil Vaidian, the Dutchess County health commissioner since 2017, will step down on Sept. 10, the county announced on Wednesday (Aug. 25). A news release from the county gave no reason for the change.

Vaidian had previously spent 13 years at the Rockland County Department of Health and Westchester County’s Division of Disease Control.

County Executive Marc Molinaro said he would appoint an interim commissioner from within the agency while officials search for a successor.