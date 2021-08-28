Dutchess Health Commissioner to Leave

Staff By |

Led county during COVID-19 shutdown

Dr. Anil Vaidian, the Dutchess County health commissioner since 2017, will step down on Sept. 10, the county announced on Wednesday (Aug. 25). A news release from the county gave no reason for the change.

Vaidian had previously spent 13 years at the Rockland County Department of Health and Westchester County’s Division of Disease Control.

County Executive Marc Molinaro said he would appoint an interim commissioner from within the agency while officials search for a successor.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.