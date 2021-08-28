Spirit of Beacon Will Again Be Virtual

Organizers cancel parade, festival

Because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the organizers of the annual Spirit of Beacon Day said on Monday (Aug. 23) they will not hold the traditional parade or street festival. The events were also canceled last year.

Instead, the 44th annual celebration will include events throughout the month and on Sept. 26, such as bake sales, concerts, outdoor games and collaborative art. A calendar will be posted at spiritofbeacon.org. The theme is “All Around Beacon.”

Spirit of Beacon is designed “to bring the city together, especially the children and youth,” through “conversation, feelings, entertainment, education and food.”