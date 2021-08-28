Start Reading Now

September book club selections
Helen Savoit Book Club
TUES 14, 1:30 P.M.
Hamnet, by Maggie O’Farrell
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Meeting outdoors, weather permitting
Graphic Novel Book Club
TUES 21, 7 P.M.
Rebecca and Lucie in the Case of the Missing Neighbor, by Pascal Girard
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 27, 7 P.M.
The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Email [email protected] to register.
History Book Club
THURS 30, 7 P.M.
The Hundred Years War on Palestine, by Rashid Khalidi
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.