Cold Spring Schedules Hydrant Flush

The Cold Spring water department will conduct a system-wide hydrant flush beginning Monday (Aug. 30) and continuing through the week.

The flush will occur during regular business hours and will begin on the east end of the system (Fishkill/Healy roads) continuing west toward the riverfront.

Residents may experience slight water discoloration and temporary reduction in pressure. Discoloration can be cleared up by running the cold water for a few minutes. The reduction in pressure should return to normal levels once the flush is completed in each area.