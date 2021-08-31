Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from July 1 to Aug. 20
Officers responded to 1,099 calls, including 52 auto crashes and 22 domestic disputes.
Saturday, July 3
An officer responded to a call for a report of a stolen duffle bag on Main Street.
Monday, July 5
A Wolcott Avenue caller reported damage to a glass door caused by someone throwing a rock.
Tuesday, July 6
Naije M. Perette, 22, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.
An Ellen Drive caller reported her front license plate missing.
Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.
Thursday, July 8
An Eliza Street caller reported being harassed by two individuals.
A Colonial Road caller reported that someone had opened a fraudulent account using her personal information.
A Harbor View Court caller reported an ongoing issue with his tenants’ dog.
Sunday, July 11
A Wolcott Avenue caller filed a report for a missing person, who was later located.
A Forrestal Heights caller reported an unwanted individual in her home. The individual was advised to leave the premises.
Wednesday, July 14
Following a report of a fight on Teller Avenue, Bryan A. Gathers, 21, of Beacon, was charged with assault.
Larry L. Brown, 62, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Friday, July 16
A Tompkins Terrace caller reported that an individual was menaced with a hatchet.
Saturday, July 17
A West Church Street caller reported that someone was fraudulently making purchases with his credit card.
Thursday, July 22
An officer responded to Main Street after a report concerning stolen merchandise.
Friday, July 23
Officers responded to Main Street to investigate a larceny. A suspect was interviewed and advised not to return to the establishment.
A Main Street caller reported a hit-and-run crash.
A caller reported fraudulent activity on her bank account.
Sunday, July 25
A DePuyster Avenue caller reported a vehicle window smashed.
Monday, July 26
A North Chestnut Street caller reported damage to his basement window from an attempted burglary.
Tuesday, July 27
A South Davies Terrace caller reported damage to her parked car.
Friday, July 30
Following a crash on Lafayette Avenue, Amber L. Phillips, 22, of Beacon, was charged with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Saturday, July 31
A Main Street caller reported that a garbage can had been pushed into a vehicle.
A Colonial Road caller reported that someone had fraudulently opened a loan account in her name.
Monday, Aug. 2
A North Walnut Street caller reported damage to her car as the result of a hit-and-run.
Friday, Aug. 6
James A. Malynn, 19, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.
A Forrestal Heights caller reported damage to her parked car.
Following a crash on Main Street, Vanessa R. Jones, 62, of Fishkill, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and possession of a controlled substance in a non-original container.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Officers responded to East Main Street for a call for two stolen bikes, which were later recovered.
Friday, Aug. 13
A Main Street caller reported that the Beacon Loop Bus had been involved in a minor accident.
Raequan L. Keemer, 26, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.
After a traffic stop on Verplanck Avenue, Ann L. Schiffers, 43, of Hastings-on-Hudson, was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, Aug. 14
A Lafayette Avenue caller reported unauthorized activity with her bank account.
Monday, Aug. 16
Thomas E. Odea, 61, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.
A James Street caller reported that trees on her property were damaged by a contractor doing work in the neighborhood.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
After a crash on Fishkill Avenue, Anthony S. Dabbs, 49, of Newburgh, was charged with driving without a license and circumventing an interlocking device.
A Rector Street caller reported money missing from her wallet.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Cora J. Morton, 42, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on a bench warrant.