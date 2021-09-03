Preview: Haldane Tennis

The Haldane High School girls’ tennis team is excited about the addition of a Section I team tournament this fall, said Coach Simon Dudar.

“This year we’re looking to be very competitive in our league and the section,” he said. “We have a legitimate chance at taking home the title.”

Haldane finished 8-8 last season with no seniors. This year junior singles players Mairead O’Hara, Caroline Nelson and Amanda Johanson; juniors Fiona Shanahan and Emilia Osborn (singles and doubles) and senior Betsy McBride (doubles); sophomores Ellen O’Hara, Julie Shields, Jacqueline Muth, Lily Benson and Camilla McDaniel (doubles); and junior Sofia Wallis (doubles) all return.

Freshman Mary McBride (doubles) and senior Maya Osborn (doubles) are new to the team.

“We’re going to need our best effort from our best players on a daily basis at practice to continually push each other,” said Dudar. “It’s going to be up to them to recreate match-like intensity.”

He added: “Mairead, Caroline and Amanda were our top players last year and we’re going to depend on them being dominant. Fiona and Emilia are returning as our top doubles team and now have a full year of playing together. This team is capable of winning a championship.”

Haldane will open its season today (Sept. 3) at Eastchester and travel to Carmel on Thursday (Sept. 9).