9/11 Memorial Services

FRI 10

Memorial Ceremony

POUGHKEEPSIE

8:30 a.m. Family Court Center

50 Market St.

dutchessny.gov

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and others will offer lead an outdoor service to remember the victims.

SAT 11

Day of Service Ceremony

CARMEL

8:30 a.m. Emergency Services Building

112 Old Route 6

845-808-1600 x46113

putnamcountyny.gov

Bring donations for United for the Troops (see unitedforthetroops.org for requested items) and make a thank-you card for those serving.

SAT 11

Memorial Ceremony

BEACON

11 a.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | beaconny.gov

SAT 11

Memorial Ceremony

FORT MONTGOMERY

6:30 p.m. 9/11 Gardens

1037-989 Route 9W