Second Saturday

SAT 11

Beyond Binaries

BEACON

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

Works by Milford Graves, Basil Kincaid and Sahana Ramakrishnan will be on view through Oct. 18.

SAT 11

Thinking of Things Inside

BEACON

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | mothergallery.art

The exhibit will feature sculpture by Carl D’Alvia and mixed-media works by Marcy Hermansader. Through Sept. 26.

SAT 11

Exhibit D: Aftermath

BEACON

1 – 7 p.m. No. 3 Reading Room

469 Main St. | photobookworks.com

Drawings by Mariam Aziza Stephan will be the fourth installation in the Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss series. Through Oct. 4.

SAT 11

Time & Tide

BEACON

3 – 6 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegalley.com

Paintings by M’Liz Keefe and photos by Jim Nickelson will be featured in the gallery’s inaugural exhibit. Through Sept. 26.

SAT 11

Gravitational Artifacts | Let the Light In

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584 |

baugallery.org

Jebah Baum’s prints and works on paper will be exhibited in Gallery 1 and Melissa Schlobohm’s prints and sculptures in Gallery 2. Through Oct. 10.

SAT 11

Brickbot | DeadBeatCity Bwana Spoons

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

Discover multiples, figures and mixed-media work. Through Oct. 10.