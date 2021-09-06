Second Saturday

SAT 11
Beyond Binaries
BEACON
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
Works by Milford Graves, Basil Kincaid and Sahana Ramakrishnan will be on view through Oct. 18.
SAT 11
Thinking of Things Inside
BEACON
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | mothergallery.art
The exhibit will feature sculpture by Carl D’Alvia and mixed-media works by Marcy Hermansader. Through Sept. 26.
SAT 11
Exhibit D: Aftermath
BEACON
1 – 7 p.m. No. 3 Reading Room
469 Main St. | photobookworks.com
Drawings by Mariam Aziza Stephan will be the fourth installation in the Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss series. Through Oct. 4.
SAT 11
Time & Tide
BEACON
3 – 6 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegalley.com
Paintings by M’Liz Keefe and photos by Jim Nickelson will be featured in the gallery’s inaugural exhibit. Through Sept. 26.
SAT 11
Gravitational Artifacts | Let the Light In
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584 |
baugallery.org
Jebah Baum’s prints and works on paper will be exhibited in Gallery 1 and Melissa Schlobohm’s prints and sculptures in Gallery 2. Through Oct. 10.
SAT 11
Brickbot | DeadBeatCity Bwana Spoons
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
Discover multiples, figures and mixed-media work. Through Oct. 10.