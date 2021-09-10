9/11 Memorial Services

9-11 Memorial

The 9/11 Memorial park in New York City

FRI 10
Memorial Ceremony
POUGHKEEPSIE
8:30 a.m. Family Court Center
50 Market St.
dutchessny.gov
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and others will offer lead an outdoor service to remember the victims.

SAT 11
Day of Service Ceremony
CARMEL
8:30 a.m. Emergency Services Building
112 Old Route 6
845-808-1600 x46113
putnamcountyny.gov
Bring donations for United for the Troops (see unitedforthetroops.org for requested items) and make a thank-you card for those serving.

SAT 11
Memorial Ceremony
BEACON
11 a.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | beaconny.gov

SAT 11
Memorial Ceremony
FORT MONTGOMERY
6:30 p.m. 9/11 Gardens
1037-989 Route 9W

