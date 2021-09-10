How to Watch Local Teams Online

Haldane games played on its turf field or in the gymnasium are livestreamed at LocalLive (bit.ly/haldane-stream). Many of Haldane’s opponents, including Arlington, Carmel, Hendrick Hudson, John Jay East Fishkill, Ketcham, Mahopac, North Salem, Panas and Tuckahoe, also broadcast games at the site when they host the Blue Devils.

Beacon’s football, volleyball and soccer games at Roosevelt, Minisink Valley and Newburgh will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network. See bit.ly/beacon-stream. A subscription is $10.99 per month or $69.99 annually. Home games will be livestreamed via HUDL through links at beaconk12.org/athletics.

