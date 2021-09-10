Varsity Roundup

Beacon Soccer

The Beacon boys’ soccer team started its season on Sept. 3 the same way it ended last fall: facing always-tough John Jay of East Fishkill. Unlike last year’s Section I championship game, the Bulldogs couldn’t keep pace with Jay this time, falling behind 2-0 by halftime on the way to a 3-0 home loss.

“In the first half I thought we struggled to adjust to their pace,” said Coach Craig Seaman. “The second half was better, and we had a couple of chances” to score.

Beacon came back strong in its second game, a 4-0 win on Wednesday (Sept. 8) at Kingston. Miguel Ruiz, Andre Alzate, Dillon Kelly and Liam Murphy each had goals, and Alzate, Jack Philipbar and Gavin Ladue each had an assist.

“We played much better,” Seaman said. “It was not against the same quality opponent, but the guys are developing and growing as players. I like what I’m seeing so far, although our finishing was poor — we should have had more goals. But that’s exactly why I wanted to open against John Jay; you learn a lot going up against quality teams.”

Beacon was scheduled to host Monticello today (Sept. 10) and visit Port Jervis on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

The girls’ team earned a 2-1 win Wednesday over Kingston, with Rory Ladue banging home the winner with 50 seconds remaining.

Reilly Landisi had a goal and an assist and Claire Derrenbacher had an assist. Keeper Hope Cleveringa stopped 10 shots.

“We got great minutes from [sophomore] Kasey Senior and [freshman] Noelle Haaes,” said Coach Hugo Alzate. “We got our first taste of Section IX action; Kingston wore us down, but the girls were able to endure the pressure.”

Beacon will visit Port Jervis on Monday (Sept. 13) and Valley Central on Friday.

Watch at Home Haldane games played on its turf field or in the gymnasium are livestreamed at LocalLive (bit.ly/haldane-stream). Many of Haldane’s opponents, including Arlington, Carmel, Hendrick Hudson, John Jay East Fishkill, Ketcham, Mahopac, North Salem, Panas and Tuckahoe, also broadcast games at the site when they host the Blue Devils. Beacon’s football, volleyball and soccer games at Roosevelt, Minisink Valley and Newburgh will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network. See bit.ly/beacon-stream. A subscription is $10.99 per month or $69.99 annually. Home games will be livestreamed via HUDL through links at beaconk12.org/athletics.

Volleyball

The Haldane girls’ volleyball team, under second-year coach Kristina Roling, is coming off a 13-2 season in which the Blue Devils fell to Croton in the regional semifinals in April during a fall season that had been delayed until spring.

The team will miss graduated All-Section selection Maria Barry but returns Meghan Tomann, Jillian Weinpahl, Megan Farrell, Kate Jordan and Mikayla Santos. Newcomers are Grace Bradley, Lola Mahoney, Maddie Knox and Scotia Hartford.

“We’re split down the middle with experience: some varsity and some junior varsity or club experience,” said Roling. “We have big goals but are focusing on working as a team and supporting the players with limited experience.”

After a season played in mostly empty gyms because of the pandemic shutdown, Roling said that “having spectators will add to the games. It’ll be nice to play in front of a cheering crowd.”

The Blue Devils open their season today (Sept. 10) hosting Westlake before visiting Briarcliff on Sept. 17.

On the college front, Olivia Monteleone, a 2020 Haldane graduate who plays for Western Connecticut State, was named Little East Conference Rookie of the Week, after tallying a team-high 16 service aces (.89 per set) and 41 digs (2.27 per set) in a 2-2 week for the squad that included wins over SUNY New Paltz and Vassar.