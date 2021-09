Tolls collected with sensors and cameras

The Bear Mountain Bridge will go cashless in early October, according to the New York State Bridge Authority.

E-ZPass tags will be read in both lanes by sensors, while cameras will photograph the license plates of vehicles without the devices and a bill for the full-rate toll will be sent to the registered owner.

Cashless tolling has been in use on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge since July 7. To obtain an E-ZPass, see e-zpassny.com.