$23K coming for garden and paths

As part of $14 million in funding for 135 construction projects at libraries around the state, the Desmond-Fish in Garrison this week received a grant of $23,412 to create a reading garden and paths that will be accessible to visitors with disabilities.

Libraries in East Fishkill, Hyde Park, LaGrange, Montrose, Peekskill, Pleasant Valley and Rhinecliff also received funding.