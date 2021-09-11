Virginia Dubatowka (1920-2021)

Virginia Dubatowka, 100, of Cold Spring, died Sept. 4.

She was born on Sept. 13, 1920, in Elmira, the daughter of John and Virginia (Ahearn) Quirke. She grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from St. Francis X. Academy and St. Joseph’s College for Women. She was employed by the U.S. Army Signal Corps Laboratory at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.

In 1945, Virginia married Aleck Dubatowka, who died in 2002. They raised their six children in Bergenfield, New Jersey.

As a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Virginia served in the Catholic Daughters of America Court No. 688, for 43 years. She was a summer resident of Shelter Island Heights since 1945. She had been a parishioner at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring since 1996.

She is survived by her children: Patricia McMillan (Robert), Deborah Anilonis (Donald), Dennis Dubatowka (Nancy), Daniel Dubatowka (Sherry) and Sue Spratt (James.). A son, Stephen, died in 1976.

She also is survived by her grandchildren: Matthew McMillan, Kristine Anilonis Bray, Mark Anilonis, Dustin Dubatowka (Karen), Sarah Pattis (Chris), Stephen Dubatowka (Heather), Emily Brennan (Thomas ), Meghan Spratt and Peter Spratt; her great-grandchildren: Haleigh and Emma Bray, Elizabeth and Connor Dubatowka, Kamryn Pattis and Thomas Joseph Brennan IV; and her siblings, Geraldine Goodleaf, Elizabeth DeMarco, John Quirke (Mary Ann) and Kevin Quirke (Cathe).

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Sept. 10 at Our Lady of Loretto, with interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly, New Jersey. Memorial donations may be made to: City of St. Jude Parish (cityofstjude.org).