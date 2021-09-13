Joanne Schenck (1942-2021)

Staff By |

Joanne M. Schenck, 79, a former longtime Garrison resident, died on Sept. 9 at her home in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

She was born in Brooklyn on Jan. 3, 1942, the daughter of Herbert and Mary Smith. She grew up in there before moving to New York City to work as an executive administrative assistant at Bear Stearns. She retired to Garrison 35 years ago and last year moved to Glen Ellyn. Her husband of 43 years, Marvin Schenck, died before her.

Joanne loved to collect antiques, art, dishes, and random curious items of interest. She was an amazing hostess and cook and a beautiful person inside and out with a wonderful sense of humor and adventure, her family said.

She is survived by a sister and nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be buried at Wellwood Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.