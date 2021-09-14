Fatal Crash on Bear Mountain Bridge

Motorcyclist dies after collision

A motorcyclist died of injuries suffered on Friday (Sept. 10) during a crash on the Bear Mountain Bridge.

The New York State Police said troopers were dispatched at 3:25 a.m. after a 2008 Honda motorcycle headed eastbound driven by Matthew J. Milicic Jr., 66, of Newark Valley, New York, entered the westbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Milicic was transported to Annsville Circle by Peekskill Emergency Medical Services and flown by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center, where he died.

Milicic was on a ride with the Punishers LEMC Rescue Chapter on the way to New York City for a 9/11 charity ride, according to an obituary posted by MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley. A Navy veteran, Milicic worked for 35 years as an engineer for Lockheed Martin in Owego. He is survived by his wife, two sons and three stepchildren.

