On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Reporter |

What was something kind of crazy you believed as a kid?

Rudolf Van Dommele
I believed someday I would build a windmill – and live in it.
~Rudolf Van Dommele, Cold Spring

Pat O'Connor
I had an imaginary friend, Uncle Winky, who lived behind the couch.
~Pat O’Connor, Beacon

Tom Elliot
I told my friend I had Rin Tin Tin living in our basement.
~Tom Elliot, Beacon 

One thought on “On The Spot

  1. Thought I could fly like Superman, so I climbed on top of the dresser, attempted to fly and landed on the bed. Luckily I was afraid of heights; we lived on the third floor. I also remember being taught (in Catholic school) that you had to be married to you know what.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.