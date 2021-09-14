On The Spot

What was something kind of crazy you believed as a kid?
I believed someday I would build a windmill – and live in it.
~Rudolf Van Dommele, Cold Spring
I had an imaginary friend, Uncle Winky, who lived behind the couch.
~Pat O’Connor, Beacon
I told my friend I had Rin Tin Tin living in our basement.
~Tom Elliot, Beacon
Thought I could fly like Superman, so I climbed on top of the dresser, attempted to fly and landed on the bed. Luckily I was afraid of heights; we lived on the third floor. I also remember being taught (in Catholic school) that you had to be married to you know what.