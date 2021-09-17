The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 18
Philipstown Bikes Day
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Haldane School
15 Craigside Drive
Start at the elementary school blacktop and follow a 1.6-mile loop open to walkers, bikes and non-motorized movers. Rain date SUN 19.
SAT 18
ReCycle Tag Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | bit.ly/recycle-sale
The Friends of the Butterfield Library and Climate Smart Philipstown are partnering to raise money for the library sustainability fund. Find random and assorted treasures. Snacks will be available for purchase.
SAT 18
Hudson River Craft Beer Festival
BEACON
12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park
americaontap.com
Sample from more than 60 brewers and seltzer makers while enjoying live music, games and food. Cost: $45 to $85 ($10 designated drivers)
SAT 18
Slaterpalooza
GLENHAM
1 – 9 p.m. Slater Chemical Fire Co.
76 Old Glenham Road | 845-831-2322
Seven bands are scheduled to perform on the main stage, including Heavy Gauge and Last Minute Soulmates, at this 10th annual fundraiser. Bring lawn chairs; coolers permitted. Cost: $10 (children free)
SAT 18
Annual Lawn Party
COLD SPRING
4 – 7 p.m. William Kemble Home
20 The Boulevard
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Tour the restored 19th-century home and enjoy historic entertainment while supporting the Putnam History Museum. Cost: $50 ($30 to $45 members)
SUN 19
Electric Vehicle Car Show
BEACON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave.
climatesmartphilipstown.org
Test drive a Hyundai Kona, Ford Mach-E and Chevy Bolt with Healey Brothers and learn about incentives for electric vehicle purchases at this event co-hosted by Sustainable Hudson Valley, Beacon’s Conservation Advisory Committee, the Green Beacon Coalition, Sustainable Putnam and Climate Smart Philipstown.
SUN 19
Depot Theatre Benefit
GARRISON
4 p.m. Philipstown Depot
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the theater with music, poetry, cocktails and food from Dolly’s. Cost: $50 to $1,025
WED 22
Green Teen Produce Stand
BEACON
5 – 6 p.m. 23 W. Center St.
facebook.com/greenteenbeacon
Every Wednesday in September, the Green Teen program is offering free produce at its stand outside the Beacon Recreation Center in partnership with Common Ground Farm and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.
THURS 23
9th Annual Catoberfest
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St.
catoberfest.brownpapertickets.com
Support Mid Hudson Animal Aid while enjoying food, drinks and a raffle during this annual fundraiser. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
THURS 23
Health Care, Food & Housing
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Via Zoom
This virtual town hall on changes and updates due to COVID-19 will be hosted by Sandy Galef, whose state Assembly district includes Philipstown, Philipstown Councilwoman Judy Farrell and Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, with panelists from Benefits Plus Learning Center and Community Service Society. Email [email protected] to register.
SAT 25
Modern Makers Market Pop-Up
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
Forty artisans and artists, including woodworkers, glassworkers, leather workers, jewelers and potters, will be selling their crafts. There will also be music on the lawn, two food trucks, New York beer and cider and a fundraising raffle.
SAT 25
Lunch for the Landscape
GARRISON
Noon. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Marking the 60th anniversary of the restored mansion and grounds, the fundraiser will include a picnic lunch and presentation on the future of Boscobel. Cost: $245 to $5,000
SAT 25
Lions Club BBQ
PHILIPSTOWN
3 – 7 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
coldspringlions.org
The sixth annual fundraising event will feature Mystic oysters, along with grilled chicken and ribs, and music by Ben Friehert and Friends. Proceeds will benefit The Hub, Philipstown Food Pantry, Little League, a college scholarship and other projects. Cost: $65
SUN 26
Spirit of Beacon Day
BEACON
spiritofbeacon.org
Because of the pandemic, the 44th annual celebration will be spread out at smaller events, including music, art, children’s activities, fundraisers and food. A community concert begins at noon at Veteran’s Place and a talent show starts at 1 p.m. at the New Covenant Learning Center. See the website for a complete listing.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 18
A (re)Introduction to Watercolors
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Beginners are welcome to learn how to paint with watercolors. Cost: $35
TUES 21
Men Living With Loss
YORKTOWN
7 p.m. Support Connection
supportconnection.org
914-962-6402
The group is open to men who have lost a spouse or partner to breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer. Register online for Zoom meeting.
THURS 23
In Search of Mycotopia
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
During this Zoom event, Doug Bierend will discuss his book, In Search of Mycotopia: Citizen Science, Fungi Fanatics and the Untapped Potential of Mushrooms.
SAT 25
History Hike
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. 443 Oscawana Lake Road
putnamhistorymuseum.org
During a guided hike sponsored by the Putnam History Museum, learn about the history of resorts that operated around Lake Oscawana during the early 20th century. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
SUN 26
Playwriting Workshop
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/HVSF-playwriting
Join either of these playwriting workshops led by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival to learn the basics, then submit a short play on the theme of sustainability to the Community Bake-Off. A selection of five to seven entries will be performed in November.
VISUAL ART
SAT 18
Punto in Aria
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Patricia Miranda’s textile and sculptural installation will be on exhibit through Nov. 7.
SAT 18
Botanical Portraits
PHILIPSTOWN
5:30 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Walk the gardens, view an exhibit of Lori Adams’ photographs and hear Adams discuss her process. Cost: $15 ($10 members)
SAT 25
Open Studios
NEWBURGH
Noon – 6 p.m. Various locations
newburghopenstudios.org
Pick up a printed map at Newburgh Art Supply or download one to tour studios and art centers featuring the work of more than 130 artists. Other events include the Terrain Biennial Newburgh and an outdoor exhibit at the Glenlily estate. Free
SAT 25
Nivola Study Day
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Presentations on aspects of Constantino Nivola’s work and his current exhibit, Sandscapes, will be presented by Alastair Gordon, a critic, curator, cultural historian and author; Lindsay Caplan, assistant professor of art history at Brown University; architect Roger Broome; and Steven Hillyer, director of the Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive at The Cooper Union. Proof of vaccination required. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 18
Biodiversity Celebration
BEAR MOUNTAIN
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo
3006 Seven Lakes Drive
trailsidezoo.org
Visit the zoo’s habitats and learn about the wildlife. Cost: $1 ($10 parking)
SAT 18
Shine
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403, Garrison
desmondfishlibrary.org
J.J. and Chris Grabenstein will read from their novel about a middle school girl searching for place. Suggested for ages 8 to 12. Co-hosted with Split Rock Books. Register online.
MON 20
Game Design
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
In the first of six sessions, students ages 8 to 12 can build a board or card game. Cost: $85
TUES 21
Touch-a-Truck
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Beacon Elks | 900 Wolcott Ave.
Children are invited to explore firetrucks, police cars, ambulance and construction equipment. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Free
THURS 23
Writing Your Personal Essay
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Marie O’Shea will lead this workshop for high school students who plan to attend college.
SAT 25
Storytime with Kristen Balouch
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
1601 Route 9D | splitrockbks.com
The author of If You Are A Dreamer will read for children.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 18
Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In this 15th annual competition, spectators vote to advance short plays to the finals. Tonight is the second semi-final (after the first on FRI 17); the finals are scheduled for SUN 26. Cost: $15
SAT 18
Woman in the Moon
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Watch the 1929 silent film written and directed by Fritz Lang via Zoom with live music accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online.
SAT 18
Prelude to a Kiss
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
In this romantic comedy, a stranger’s kiss after a wedding has magical powers that test the boundaries of love. Also SUN 19, FRI 24, SAT 25. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)
SAT 18
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
Ophira Eisenberg of NPR’s Ask Me Another quiz show will be the featured storyteller, along with Courtney Antonioli, Kendra Cunningham, David Hu and Steve Whyte. Cost: $20 ($15 for livestream/video)
SAT 25
Night Train: Storytelling
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Joe Charnitski — a two-time Moth Slam winner, will host storytellers Meredith Maddox, Erik Lenhart and Patrick Lennon. Cost: $15
MUSIC
SAT 18
Hudson Valley Gospel Festival
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | artsmidhudson.org
The event will feature the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Choir and will include performances by the Jazz Pioneers, the West Point Gospel Choir, the Bethel Church of God in Christ Praise Team and Angels Without Wings from the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, students, military; ages 5 and younger free)
SUN 19
EJ, The Cello Extraordinare | Marco Rincon
BEACON
10 a.m. Farmers’ Market | 223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
EJ will play until 11 a.m., followed at 12:30 p.m. by Rincon, who will perform folk songs from Appalachia and Andalucia. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 19
Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach
GARRISON
11 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The quartet will perform music by Beethoven, Puccini and Dvorak. Cost: $45 ($24 ages 5 to 18, ages 5 and younger free)
SUN 19
Thistle
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The composer, singer and harpist will perform on the island. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 19
Pond Music at Quarry Pool
GARRISON
3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
David Rothenberg will play clarinet and transform the natural sounds of the pool into music. Cost: $40 ($35 members)
SUN 19
Bruce T. Carroll Band
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Comedian Colin Quinn will host the record release for First Bird to Sing, Carroll’s third album. The band includes Marc Shulman, Deni Bonet, Tommy Mandel, Joe Bonadio and Lincoln Schleifer. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
WED 22
Christoph Irniger Trio
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The trio, featuring Raffaele Bossard on double bass, Ziv Ravitz on drums and percussion and Michaël Attias on alto sax, will play music from their recent release, Open City. Cost: $20 ($25 door; $15 livestream)
FRI 24
Poet Gold | Carl Hancock Rux
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Gwen Laster, Damon Banks and Tom Regusis will accompany Gold, and Rux will perform for the first in a series called Global Music Initiative curated by Banks and Laster for the Little Stony Point Citizens Association. Spectators must be vaccinated and wear masks. Free
FRI 24
Average White Band
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The chart-topping British band plays soul, R&B, and jazz-funk style originals. Cost: $37.50 to $55
FRI 24
Reelin’ in the Years
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Jerry Marotta will lead the tribute band playing the music of Steely Dan. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 25
Gypsy
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band will recreate the performance and sound of the greatest hits by Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. Cost: $32.50 to $47.50
SAT 25
Stephane Wrembel
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Playing gypsy jazz with his band, including Josh Kaye, Daisy Castro, and Ari Folman-Cohen, Wrembel will perform music from his most recent release, The Django Experiment VI. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 26
A Country Folk Concert with Pop Wagner
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
SUN 26
Ying Quartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle presents the Ying Quartet. It will play a program including works by Zhou Long, Vivian Fung and Tan Dun as well as Haydn and Beethoven. Cost: $45 ($15 students and seniors)
SUN 26
Tribute to John Prine
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Joe D’Urso, Tim Donohue, David Frye, Gary Solomon, Loren Korevec, Chihoe Hahn and Chris Brown will each perform a song. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVICS
MON 20
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 20
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 21
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org