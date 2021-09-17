The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 18

Philipstown Bikes Day

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Haldane School

15 Craigside Drive

Start at the elementary school blacktop and follow a 1.6-mile loop open to walkers, bikes and non-motorized movers. Rain date SUN 19.

SAT 18

ReCycle Tag Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | bit.ly/recycle-sale

The Friends of the Butterfield Library and Climate Smart Philipstown are partnering to raise money for the library sustainability fund. Find random and assorted treasures. Snacks will be available for purchase.

SAT 18

Hudson River Craft Beer Festival

BEACON

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park

americaontap.com

Sample from more than 60 brewers and seltzer makers while enjoying live music, games and food. Cost: $45 to $85 ($10 designated drivers)

SAT 18

Slaterpalooza

GLENHAM

1 – 9 p.m. Slater Chemical Fire Co.

76 Old Glenham Road | 845-831-2322

Seven bands are scheduled to perform on the main stage, including Heavy Gauge and Last Minute Soulmates, at this 10th annual fundraiser. Bring lawn chairs; coolers permitted. Cost: $10 (children free)

SAT 18

Annual Lawn Party

COLD SPRING

4 – 7 p.m. William Kemble Home

20 The Boulevard

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Tour the restored 19th-century home and enjoy historic entertainment while supporting the Putnam History Museum. Cost: $50 ($30 to $45 members)

SUN 19

Electric Vehicle Car Show

BEACON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave.

climatesmartphilipstown.org

Test drive a Hyundai Kona, Ford Mach-E and Chevy Bolt with Healey Brothers and learn about incentives for electric vehicle purchases at this event co-hosted by Sustainable Hudson Valley, Beacon’s Conservation Advisory Committee, the Green Beacon Coalition, Sustainable Putnam and Climate Smart Philipstown.

SUN 19

Depot Theatre Benefit

GARRISON

4 p.m. Philipstown Depot

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the theater with music, poetry, cocktails and food from Dolly’s. Cost: $50 to $1,025

WED 22

Green Teen Produce Stand

BEACON

5 – 6 p.m. 23 W. Center St.

facebook.com/greenteenbeacon

Every Wednesday in September, the Green Teen program is offering free produce at its stand outside the Beacon Recreation Center in partnership with Common Ground Farm and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.

THURS 23

9th Annual Catoberfest

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St.

catoberfest.brownpapertickets.com

Support Mid Hudson Animal Aid while enjoying food, drinks and a raffle during this annual fundraiser. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

THURS 23

Health Care, Food & Housing

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Via Zoom

This virtual town hall on changes and updates due to COVID-19 will be hosted by Sandy Galef, whose state Assembly district includes Philipstown, Philipstown Councilwoman Judy Farrell and Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, with panelists from Benefits Plus Learning Center and Community Service Society. Email [email protected] to register.

SAT 25

Modern Makers Market Pop-Up

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

Forty artisans and artists, including woodworkers, glassworkers, leather workers, jewelers and potters, will be selling their crafts. There will also be music on the lawn, two food trucks, New York beer and cider and a fundraising raffle.

SAT 25

Lunch for the Landscape

GARRISON

Noon. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Marking the 60th anniversary of the restored mansion and grounds, the fundraiser will include a picnic lunch and presentation on the future of Boscobel. Cost: $245 to $5,000

SAT 25

Lions Club BBQ

PHILIPSTOWN

3 – 7 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

coldspringlions.org

The sixth annual fundraising event will feature Mystic oysters, along with grilled chicken and ribs, and music by Ben Friehert and Friends. Proceeds will benefit The Hub, Philipstown Food Pantry, Little League, a college scholarship and other projects. Cost: $65

SUN 26

Spirit of Beacon Day

BEACON

spiritofbeacon.org

Because of the pandemic, the 44th annual celebration will be spread out at smaller events, including music, art, children’s activities, fundraisers and food. A community concert begins at noon at Veteran’s Place and a talent show starts at 1 p.m. at the New Covenant Learning Center. See the website for a complete listing.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 18

A (re)Introduction to Watercolors

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Beginners are welcome to learn how to paint with watercolors. Cost: $35

TUES 21

Men Living With Loss

YORKTOWN

7 p.m. Support Connection

supportconnection.org

914-962-6402

The group is open to men who have lost a spouse or partner to breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer. Register online for Zoom meeting.

THURS 23

In Search of Mycotopia

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

During this Zoom event, Doug Bierend will discuss his book, In Search of Mycotopia: Citizen Science, Fungi Fanatics and the Untapped Potential of Mushrooms.





SAT 25

History Hike

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. 443 Oscawana Lake Road

putnamhistorymuseum.org

During a guided hike sponsored by the Putnam History Museum, learn about the history of resorts that operated around Lake Oscawana during the early 20th century. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

SUN 26

Playwriting Workshop

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/HVSF-playwriting

Join either of these playwriting workshops led by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival to learn the basics, then submit a short play on the theme of sustainability to the Community Bake-Off. A selection of five to seven entries will be performed in November.

VISUAL ART

SAT 18

Punto in Aria

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Patricia Miranda’s textile and sculptural installation will be on exhibit through Nov. 7.

SAT 18

Botanical Portraits

PHILIPSTOWN

5:30 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Walk the gardens, view an exhibit of Lori Adams’ photographs and hear Adams discuss her process. Cost: $15 ($10 members)





SAT 25

Open Studios

NEWBURGH

Noon – 6 p.m. Various locations

newburghopenstudios.org

Pick up a printed map at Newburgh Art Supply or download one to tour studios and art centers featuring the work of more than 130 artists. Other events include the Terrain Biennial Newburgh and an outdoor exhibit at the Glenlily estate. Free





SAT 25

Nivola Study Day

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Presentations on aspects of Constantino Nivola’s work and his current exhibit, Sandscapes, will be presented by Alastair Gordon, a critic, curator, cultural historian and author; Lindsay Caplan, assistant professor of art history at Brown University; architect Roger Broome; and Steven Hillyer, director of the Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive at The Cooper Union. Proof of vaccination required. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 18

Biodiversity Celebration

BEAR MOUNTAIN

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo

3006 Seven Lakes Drive

trailsidezoo.org

Visit the zoo’s habitats and learn about the wildlife. Cost: $1 ($10 parking)

SAT 18

Shine

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403, Garrison

desmondfishlibrary.org

J.J. and Chris Grabenstein will read from their novel about a middle school girl searching for place. Suggested for ages 8 to 12. Co-hosted with Split Rock Books. Register online.

MON 20

Game Design

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

In the first of six sessions, students ages 8 to 12 can build a board or card game. Cost: $85

TUES 21

Touch-a-Truck

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Beacon Elks | 900 Wolcott Ave.

Children are invited to explore firetrucks, police cars, ambulance and construction equipment. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Free

THURS 23

Writing Your Personal Essay

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Marie O’Shea will lead this workshop for high school students who plan to attend college.

SAT 25

Storytime with Kristen Balouch

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Cold Spring Farmers’ Market

1601 Route 9D | splitrockbks.com

The author of If You Are A Dreamer will read for children.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 18

Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In this 15th annual competition, spectators vote to advance short plays to the finals. Tonight is the second semi-final (after the first on FRI 17); the finals are scheduled for SUN 26. Cost: $15

SAT 18

Woman in the Moon

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Watch the 1929 silent film written and directed by Fritz Lang via Zoom with live music accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online.

SAT 18

Prelude to a Kiss

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

In this romantic comedy, a stranger’s kiss after a wedding has magical powers that test the boundaries of love. Also SUN 19, FRI 24, SAT 25. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)

SAT 18

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

Ophira Eisenberg of NPR’s Ask Me Another quiz show will be the featured storyteller, along with Courtney Antonioli, Kendra Cunningham, David Hu and Steve Whyte. Cost: $20 ($15 for livestream/video)





SAT 25

Night Train: Storytelling

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Joe Charnitski — a two-time Moth Slam winner, will host storytellers Meredith Maddox, Erik Lenhart and Patrick Lennon. Cost: $15

MUSIC



SAT 18

Hudson Valley Gospel Festival

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | artsmidhudson.org

The event will feature the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Choir and will include performances by the Jazz Pioneers, the West Point Gospel Choir, the Bethel Church of God in Christ Praise Team and Angels Without Wings from the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, students, military; ages 5 and younger free)

SUN 19

EJ, The Cello Extraordinare | Marco Rincon

BEACON

10 a.m. Farmers’ Market | 223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

EJ will play until 11 a.m., followed at 12:30 p.m. by Rincon, who will perform folk songs from Appalachia and Andalucia. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 19

Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach

GARRISON

11 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The quartet will perform music by Beethoven, Puccini and Dvorak. Cost: $45 ($24 ages 5 to 18, ages 5 and younger free)

SUN 19

Thistle

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The composer, singer and harpist will perform on the island. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)

SUN 19

Pond Music at Quarry Pool

GARRISON

3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

David Rothenberg will play clarinet and transform the natural sounds of the pool into music. Cost: $40 ($35 members)

SUN 19

Bruce T. Carroll Band

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Comedian Colin Quinn will host the record release for First Bird to Sing, Carroll’s third album. The band includes Marc Shulman, Deni Bonet, Tommy Mandel, Joe Bonadio and Lincoln Schleifer. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

WED 22

Christoph Irniger Trio

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The trio, featuring Raffaele Bossard on double bass, Ziv Ravitz on drums and percussion and Michaël Attias on alto sax, will play music from their recent release, Open City. Cost: $20 ($25 door; $15 livestream)





FRI 24

Poet Gold | Carl Hancock Rux

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Gwen Laster, Damon Banks and Tom Regusis will accompany Gold, and Rux will perform for the first in a series called Global Music Initiative curated by Banks and Laster for the Little Stony Point Citizens Association. Spectators must be vaccinated and wear masks. Free

FRI 24

Average White Band

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The chart-topping British band plays soul, R&B, and jazz-funk style originals. Cost: $37.50 to $55

FRI 24

Reelin’ in the Years

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Jerry Marotta will lead the tribute band playing the music of Steely Dan. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 25

Gypsy

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band will recreate the performance and sound of the greatest hits by Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. Cost: $32.50 to $47.50

SAT 25

Stephane Wrembel

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Playing gypsy jazz with his band, including Josh Kaye, Daisy Castro, and Ari Folman-Cohen, Wrembel will perform music from his most recent release, The Django Experiment VI. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 26

A Country Folk Concert with Pop Wagner

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

SUN 26

Ying Quartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle presents the Ying Quartet. It will play a program including works by Zhou Long, Vivian Fung and Tan Dun as well as Haydn and Beethoven. Cost: $45 ($15 students and seniors)





SUN 26

Tribute to John Prine

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Joe D’Urso, Tim Donohue, David Frye, Gary Solomon, Loren Korevec, Chihoe Hahn and Chris Brown will each perform a song. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVICS

MON 20

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 20

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 21

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org