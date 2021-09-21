Barbara McConville (1946-2021)

Barbara Joanne McConville, 75, of Seminole, Florida, and formerly of Cold Spring, died Aug. 12.

She was born in Cold Spring New York on Jan. 28, 1946. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, a master’s degree in elementary education from Adelphi University; and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Virginia.

Barbara was a strong woman in her Catholic faith and, after teaching in public schools and universities, served as secretary of Catholic Formation from the Diocese of St. Petersburg. She later served in ministry in Fort Myers for the Church of the Resurrection and most recently at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

She is survived by her brothers, Ronald McConville, Richard McConville and Kevin McConville, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral mass celebrating her life was held on Sept. 11 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Largo Florida.