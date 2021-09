What aspect of being an adult do you look forward to most?



Having a job; I like all kinds of music and want to be a musician.

~Marco Lagerman, 11, Cold Spring



Just being able to do things; right now, there are so many things I can’t do.

~Lucas Simms, 9, Beacon



Having a cool job, having my own family and being able to take care of my parents more.

~Wyatt Chadwick, 10, Cold Spring