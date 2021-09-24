Beacon Obituaries

Carl Fisher (1934-2021)

Carl F. Fisher, 87, a longtime Beacon resident, died Sept. 20.

He was born in Mount Kisco on April 17, 1934, the son of Carl and Helen (Moseman) Fisher. Carl worked as a welder for the L&A Blacksmith Shop in Beacon until his retirement.

He was married for 65 years to the former Catherine Babcock, who died in 2018.

Carl is survived by his children, Deborah Masch (Walter), Susan Brady (Thomas), Cathy Sue Fisher and David Fisher (Sherri). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Woolley. His children Carl “Skipper” Fisher Jr. and Sherry Fisher died before him.

Memorial donations to be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org).

Sandra Naimo (1956-2021)

Sandra J. Naimo, 65, of Beacon, died at her home on Sept. 21.

She was born on Staten Island on Feb. 18, 1956, the daughter of Andrew and Constance (Kosinski) Paradzinski.

Sandra attended high school on Staten Island and worked as an administrative assistant for the Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings Group in New York for 14 years until her retirement.

Sandra had a passion for Polish and Italian cooking. As a talented crotchetier, she wove her love into every blanket she made, her family said. She was an online gamer with friends stretching across the globe.

Her pastimes after retirement included swimming, fishing and being outdoors with her longtime companion, Andrew Lizotte. Sandra adored flowers and animals, especially her three adopted shelter cats, Simon, Harley and Splinters.

Along with Andrew, Sandra is survived by her children, Aundria Adams, Nicholas Naimo and Peter Naimo; four grandchildren; and her sister, Diann Nakash (Paradzinski);

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org) or Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org).

Stella Thomas (1958-2021)

Stella J. Thomas, 63, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Sept. 19 at her home.

She was born Jan. 6, 1958, the daughter of Richard and Stella (Knapp) Heady. A graduate of Beacon High School, she earned an associate’s degree in nursing and worked for more than 20 years as a certified nursing assistant at Elant Sapphire Nursing Home in Wappingers Falls until her retirement. She married David Thomas, who died in 2016.

Stella loved arts and crafts, and crocheting, and was a Mets fan. Mostly she was devoted to her family and caring for anyone’s needs, her family said.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her sons, Jason Thomas (Julie), Keith Thomas (Jessica) and William Palmateer; her grandsons, Jason Thomas Jr. and Jayden Jones; and her brothers, Richard Heady, Joseph Heady and William Heady.

A committal service was held on Sept. 22 at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon.