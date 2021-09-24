The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 25
Modern Makers Market Pop-Up
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
Forty artisans and artists, including woodworkers, glassworkers, leather workers, jewelers and potters, will be selling their crafts. There will also be music on the lawn, two food trucks, New York beer and cider and a fundraising raffle.
SAT 25
Lunch for the Landscape
GARRISON
Noon. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Marking the 60th anniversary of the restored mansion and grounds, the fundraiser will include a picnic lunch and presentation on the future of Boscobel. Cost: $245 to $5,000
SAT 25
Lions Club BBQ
PHILIPSTOWN
3 – 7 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
coldspringlions.org
The sixth annual fundraising event will feature Mystic oysters, along with grilled chicken and ribs, and music by Ben Friehert and Friends. Proceeds will benefit The Hub, Philipstown Food Pantry, Little League, a college scholarship and other projects. Cost: $65
SUN 26
Spirit of Beacon Day
BEACON
spiritofbeacon.org
Because of the pandemic, the 44th annual celebration will be spread out at smaller events, including music, art, children’s activities, fundraisers and food. See the website for the schedule.
WED 29
Green Teen Produce Stand
BEACON
5 – 6 p.m. 23 W. Center St.
facebook.com/greenteenbeacon
Every Wednesday in September, the Green Teen program is offering free produce at its stand outside the Beacon Recreation Center in partnership with Common Ground Farm and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.
FRI 1
Craft Fair and Bake Sale
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St.
Find crafts, gifts and baked goods. Call 845-265-3365 to order soup, sandwiches or other food. Masks required. Also SAT 2.
SAT 2
Repair Cafe
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
1601 Route 9D | desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a damaged household item and volunteers will do their best to fix it. First come, first served. Sponsored by the Desmond-Fish Library.
SAT 2
Record & CD Fest
BEACON
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
Find music, posters and ephemera of all styles from more than 20 vendors.
SAT 2
Harvest Fest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Visit the animals, paint pumpkins, see artisan demonstrations, and find crafts and food at this annual event. Free
SAT 2
Walktoberfest
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 5 p.m.
Walkway Over the Hudson
61 Parker Ave.
walkway.org/walktoberfest
More than 100 farmers, artisans, restaurants, distilleries, wineries and breweries will showcase their goods. Tasting tickets are $25. Also SUN 3. Free
SAT 2
Party Under the Stars
PHILIPSTOWN
7 – 10 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
This fundraiser for the Haldane School Foundation will include dinner, drinks, an auction and live music. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. Cost: $150
SUN 3
Blessing of the Animals
GARRISON
1 p.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571
stphilipshighlands.org
All pets are welcome at this outdoor event.
VISUAL ART
SAT 25
Open Studios
NEWBURGH
Noon – 6 p.m. Various locations
newburghopenstudios.org
Pick up a printed map at Newburgh Art Supply or download one to tour studios and art centers featuring the work of more than 130 artists. Other events include the Terrain Biennial Newburgh and an outdoor exhibit at the Glenlily estate. Also SUN 26. Free
SAT 25
Nivola Study Day
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Presentations on aspects of Constantino Nivola’s work and his current exhibit, Sandscapes, will be presented by Alastair Gordon, a critic, curator, cultural historian and author; Lindsay Caplan, assistant professor of art history at Brown University; architect Roger Broome; and Steven Hillyer, director of the Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive at The Cooper Union. Proof of vaccination required. Free
SAT 2
Traveling Folk: Worlds Explored
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Karen Gersch curated this show with works by 16 artists that will take visitors to new places. Through Nov. 14.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 25
History Hike
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. 443 Oscawana Lake Road
putnamhistorymuseum.org
During a guided hike sponsored by the Putnam History Museum, learn about the history of resorts that operated around Lake Oscawana during the early 20th century. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
SUN 26
Playwriting Workshop
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/HVSF-playwriting
Join either of these playwriting workshops led by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival to learn the basics, then submit a short play on the theme of sustainability to the Community Bake-Off. A selection of five to seven entries will be performed in November.
MON 27
Current Conversation: Philip Benante
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Crowdcast
crowdcast.io/e/cc_haldane
The Haldane superintendent will discuss the beginning of the third school year of the pandemic. Register online.
TUES 28
Women at the Helm
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Susan Evans McClure, director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, will discuss women who made history in the region, including as ferry captains, and Emmeline Moore (below), a scientist who led the first full biological study of Lake Champlain. Co-hosted by the Butterfield Library and Putnam History Museum.
TUES 28
Thomas Cole and His Views
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconhistorical.org
In this Beacon Historical Society program, Barry Ross will discuss how the founder of the Hudson River School reacted to development and changes in the region as shown through his paintings and writing. Free
TUES 28
Current Conversation: Henry Petroski
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Crowdcast
highlandscurrent.org/infrastructure-conversation
The professor of civil engineering at Duke University will discuss his book, The Road Taken: The History and Future of America’s Infrastructure. Register online.
WED 29
Current Conversation: Matt Landahl
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Crowdcast
crowdcast.io/e/cc_beacon
The superintendent of the Beacon school district will discuss the challenges of the third school year during the pandemic. Register online.
THURS 30
Coping with Life’s Necessaries
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Ian Mumpton of the Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site will discuss the hygienic practices of a colonial aristocratic family. Cost: $10 (members free)
SAT 2
Dog Fun
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Librarian Noelle will lead a training class for humans and their dog partners. Bring treats.
SAT 2
Japanese Tea Ceremony
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Experience a traditional (outdoor) tea ceremony while learning about the history and customs. Register online.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 25
Storytime with Kristen Balouch
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
1601 Route 9D | splitrockbks.com
The author of If You Are A Dreamer will read for children.
SAT 25
Kites Over the Hudson
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St.
facebook.com/WashingtonsHeadquarters
The first 150 children and teens (ages 15 and younger) will receive a kite courtesy of the Friends of the State Historic Sites of the Hudson Highlands.
SAT 2
Family Dance Workshop
GARRISON
2 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Putnam County Dance Project will lead this workshop. Its performance on SUN 3 is sold out. Cost: $12 ($15 families)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 25
Prelude to a Kiss
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
In this romantic comedy, a stranger’s kiss after a wedding has magical powers that test the boundaries of love. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)
SAT 25
Night Train: Storytelling
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Joe Charnitski — a two-time Moth Slam winner, will host storytellers Meredith Maddox, Erik Lenhart and Patrick Lennon. Also SAT 2 with Drew Prochaska. Cost: $15
SUN 26
Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
5 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Spectators will select the winner from among five finalists in this 15th annual competition. Cost: $15
SAT 2
Jay Mohr
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The actor, comedian and radio host began doing stand-up three decades ago. Cost: $27.50 to $42.50
MUSIC
SAT 25
Gypsy
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band will recreate the performance and sound of the greatest hits by Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. Cost: $32.50 to $47.50
SAT 25
Stephane Wrembel
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Playing gypsy jazz with his band, including Josh Kaye, Daisy Castro and Ari Folman-Cohen, Wrembel will perform music from his most recent release, The Django Experiment VI. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 26
Mac $ Cheeze Balkan Power Trio
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org
Tim Allen (sax), Max Fass (accordion) and Johanna Dun (percussion) will play traditional, modern and urban folk music from the Southern Balkans. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 26
Pop Wagner
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
The country-folk performer will deliver cowboy anthems.
SUN 26
Ying Quartet
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
In this Howland Chamber Music Circle show, the quartet will perform works by Zhou Long, Vivian Fung and Tan Dun as well as Haydn and Beethoven. Cost: $45 ($15 students and seniors)
SUN 26
Tribute to John Prine
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Joe D’Urso, Tim Donohue, David Frye, Gary Solomon, Loren Korevec, Chihoe Hahn and Chris Brown will each perform a song. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 1
Annalyse & Ryan and Los Cumpleaños
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
In the final performance in the Global Music Initiative series, Nestor Gomez, Lautaro Burgos, Eric Lane and Alex Asher will perform high-energy Colombian tropical dance music with the Beacon duo opening with soulful, roots-style sound.
FRI 1
Oktoberfest
MAHOPAC
6:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygolfcourse.com
The Amish Outlaws will perform; a traditional German menu is included. Cost: $29 ($35 door)
FRI 1
Professor Louie & The Crowmatix
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The Grammy-nominated band from Woodstock includes Professor Louie, John Platania, Gary Burke, Miss Marie and Frank Campbell. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 1
Stella Blue’s Band
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band will perform a tribute to the Grateful Dead to benefit Riverkeeper. Cost: $35 to $100
SAT 2
Reflection
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform a program including Bach, Beethoven, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Yumi Oshima and others with conductor Kyle Ritenauer and performer Hannah White. Cost: $40 ($36 members and seniors, $15 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 2
Willie Nile Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The New York rocker and singer/songwriter will play songs from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. The show was rescheduled from March 2020. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 2
Anonym
BEACON
7 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The quartet — Joanna Mattrey, Sami Stevens, Evan Allen and Simon Hanes — will perform chamber music. Free
CIVIC
MON 27
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 27
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 28
Danskammer Hearing
Albany
5 p.m. Via Webex
The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment will hear comments about a power plant expansion proposed for north of Beacon. Also WED 29. See webex.com or call 518-549-0500; event 179-528-2148.
TUES 28
Public Hearing: Code Updates
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
The regular meeting of the Village Board will follow.