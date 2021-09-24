The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 25

Modern Makers Market Pop-Up

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

Forty artisans and artists, including woodworkers, glassworkers, leather workers, jewelers and potters, will be selling their crafts. There will also be music on the lawn, two food trucks, New York beer and cider and a fundraising raffle.

SAT 25

Lunch for the Landscape

GARRISON

Noon. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Marking the 60th anniversary of the restored mansion and grounds, the fundraiser will include a picnic lunch and presentation on the future of Boscobel. Cost: $245 to $5,000

SAT 25

Lions Club BBQ

PHILIPSTOWN

3 – 7 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

coldspringlions.org

The sixth annual fundraising event will feature Mystic oysters, along with grilled chicken and ribs, and music by Ben Friehert and Friends. Proceeds will benefit The Hub, Philipstown Food Pantry, Little League, a college scholarship and other projects. Cost: $65

SUN 26

Spirit of Beacon Day

BEACON

spiritofbeacon.org

Because of the pandemic, the 44th annual celebration will be spread out at smaller events, including music, art, children’s activities, fundraisers and food. See the website for the schedule.





WED 29

Green Teen Produce Stand

BEACON

5 – 6 p.m. 23 W. Center St.

facebook.com/greenteenbeacon

Every Wednesday in September, the Green Teen program is offering free produce at its stand outside the Beacon Recreation Center in partnership with Common Ground Farm and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.

FRI 1

Craft Fair and Bake Sale

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Methodist Church

216 Main St.

Find crafts, gifts and baked goods. Call 845-265-3365 to order soup, sandwiches or other food. Masks required. Also SAT 2.

SAT 2

Repair Cafe

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market

1601 Route 9D | desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a damaged household item and volunteers will do their best to fix it. First come, first served. Sponsored by the Desmond-Fish Library.

SAT 2

Record & CD Fest

BEACON

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

Find music, posters and ephemera of all styles from more than 20 vendors.

SAT 2

Harvest Fest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Visit the animals, paint pumpkins, see artisan demonstrations, and find crafts and food at this annual event. Free

SAT 2

Walktoberfest

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 5 p.m.

Walkway Over the Hudson

61 Parker Ave.

walkway.org/walktoberfest

More than 100 farmers, artisans, restaurants, distilleries, wineries and breweries will showcase their goods. Tasting tickets are $25. Also SUN 3. Free

SAT 2

Party Under the Stars

PHILIPSTOWN

7 – 10 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

haldaneschoolfoundation.org

This fundraiser for the Haldane School Foundation will include dinner, drinks, an auction and live music. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. Cost: $150

SUN 3

Blessing of the Animals

GARRISON

1 p.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church

1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571

stphilipshighlands.org

All pets are welcome at this outdoor event.

VISUAL ART

SAT 25

Open Studios

NEWBURGH

Noon – 6 p.m. Various locations

newburghopenstudios.org

Pick up a printed map at Newburgh Art Supply or download one to tour studios and art centers featuring the work of more than 130 artists. Other events include the Terrain Biennial Newburgh and an outdoor exhibit at the Glenlily estate. Also SUN 26. Free

SAT 25

Nivola Study Day

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Presentations on aspects of Constantino Nivola’s work and his current exhibit, Sandscapes, will be presented by Alastair Gordon, a critic, curator, cultural historian and author; Lindsay Caplan, assistant professor of art history at Brown University; architect Roger Broome; and Steven Hillyer, director of the Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture Archive at The Cooper Union. Proof of vaccination required. Free

SAT 2

Traveling Folk: Worlds Explored

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Karen Gersch curated this show with works by 16 artists that will take visitors to new places. Through Nov. 14.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 25

History Hike

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. 443 Oscawana Lake Road

putnamhistorymuseum.org

During a guided hike sponsored by the Putnam History Museum, learn about the history of resorts that operated around Lake Oscawana during the early 20th century. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

SUN 26

Playwriting Workshop

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/HVSF-playwriting

Join either of these playwriting workshops led by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival to learn the basics, then submit a short play on the theme of sustainability to the Community Bake-Off. A selection of five to seven entries will be performed in November.

MON 27

Current Conversation: Philip Benante

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Crowdcast

crowdcast.io/e/cc_haldane

The Haldane superintendent will discuss the beginning of the third school year of the pandemic. Register online.

TUES 28

Women at the Helm

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Susan Evans McClure, director of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, will discuss women who made history in the region, including as ferry captains, and Emmeline Moore (below), a scientist who led the first full biological study of Lake Champlain. Co-hosted by the Butterfield Library and Putnam History Museum.





TUES 28

Thomas Cole and His Views

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconhistorical.org

In this Beacon Historical Society program, Barry Ross will discuss how the founder of the Hudson River School reacted to development and changes in the region as shown through his paintings and writing. Free

TUES 28

Current Conversation: Henry Petroski

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Crowdcast

highlandscurrent.org/infrastructure-conversation

The professor of civil engineering at Duke University will discuss his book, The Road Taken: The History and Future of America’s Infrastructure. Register online.

WED 29

Current Conversation: Matt Landahl

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Crowdcast

crowdcast.io/e/cc_beacon

The superintendent of the Beacon school district will discuss the challenges of the third school year during the pandemic. Register online.

THURS 30

Coping with Life’s Necessaries

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Ian Mumpton of the Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site will discuss the hygienic practices of a colonial aristocratic family. Cost: $10 (members free)

SAT 2

Dog Fun

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Librarian Noelle will lead a training class for humans and their dog partners. Bring treats.

SAT 2

Japanese Tea Ceremony

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Experience a traditional (outdoor) tea ceremony while learning about the history and customs. Register online.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 25

Storytime with Kristen Balouch

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Cold Spring Farmers’ Market

1601 Route 9D | splitrockbks.com

The author of If You Are A Dreamer will read for children.

SAT 25

Kites Over the Hudson

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St.

facebook.com/WashingtonsHeadquarters

The first 150 children and teens (ages 15 and younger) will receive a kite courtesy of the Friends of the State Historic Sites of the Hudson Highlands.

SAT 2

Family Dance Workshop

GARRISON

2 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Putnam County Dance Project will lead this workshop. Its performance on SUN 3 is sold out. Cost: $12 ($15 families)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 25

Prelude to a Kiss

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

In this romantic comedy, a stranger’s kiss after a wedding has magical powers that test the boundaries of love. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)

SAT 25

Night Train: Storytelling

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Joe Charnitski — a two-time Moth Slam winner, will host storytellers Meredith Maddox, Erik Lenhart and Patrick Lennon. Also SAT 2 with Drew Prochaska. Cost: $15

SUN 26

Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

5 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Spectators will select the winner from among five finalists in this 15th annual competition. Cost: $15

SAT 2

Jay Mohr

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The actor, comedian and radio host began doing stand-up three decades ago. Cost: $27.50 to $42.50

MUSIC

SAT 25

Gypsy

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band will recreate the performance and sound of the greatest hits by Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. Cost: $32.50 to $47.50

SAT 25

Stephane Wrembel

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Playing gypsy jazz with his band, including Josh Kaye, Daisy Castro and Ari Folman-Cohen, Wrembel will perform music from his most recent release, The Django Experiment VI. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 26

Mac $ Cheeze Balkan Power Trio

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St. | beaconfarmersmarket.org

Tim Allen (sax), Max Fass (accordion) and Johanna Dun (percussion) will play traditional, modern and urban folk music from the Southern Balkans. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 26

Pop Wagner

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

The country-folk performer will deliver cowboy anthems.





SUN 26

Ying Quartet

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

In this Howland Chamber Music Circle show, the quartet will perform works by Zhou Long, Vivian Fung and Tan Dun as well as Haydn and Beethoven. Cost: $45 ($15 students and seniors)

SUN 26

Tribute to John Prine

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Joe D’Urso, Tim Donohue, David Frye, Gary Solomon, Loren Korevec, Chihoe Hahn and Chris Brown will each perform a song. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 1

Annalyse & Ryan and Los Cumpleaños

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

In the final performance in the Global Music Initiative series, Nestor Gomez, Lautaro Burgos, Eric Lane and Alex Asher will perform high-energy Colombian tropical dance music with the Beacon duo opening with soulful, roots-style sound.





FRI 1

Oktoberfest

MAHOPAC

6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880

putnamcountygolfcourse.com

The Amish Outlaws will perform; a traditional German menu is included. Cost: $29 ($35 door)

FRI 1

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The Grammy-nominated band from Woodstock includes Professor Louie, John Platania, Gary Burke, Miss Marie and Frank Campbell. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 1

Stella Blue’s Band

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band will perform a tribute to the Grateful Dead to benefit Riverkeeper. Cost: $35 to $100

SAT 2

Reflection

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform a program including Bach, Beethoven, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Yumi Oshima and others with conductor Kyle Ritenauer and performer Hannah White. Cost: $40 ($36 members and seniors, $15 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 2

Willie Nile Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The New York rocker and singer/songwriter will play songs from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. The show was rescheduled from March 2020. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 2

Anonym

BEACON

7 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The quartet — Joanna Mattrey, Sami Stevens, Evan Allen and Simon Hanes — will perform chamber music. Free





CIVIC

MON 27

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 27

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 28

Danskammer Hearing

Albany

5 p.m. Via Webex

The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment will hear comments about a power plant expansion proposed for north of Beacon. Also WED 29. See webex.com or call 518-549-0500; event 179-528-2148.

TUES 28

Public Hearing: Code Updates

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

The regular meeting of the Village Board will follow.