‘We’re Used to Dealing with the Unknown’

Most shop owners in Highlands require masks

With one hand on their livelihood and the other on the pulse of COVID-19, Beacon business owners have spent the last 18 months navigating a minefield of health department guidelines that have tested their leadership skills and patience.

Without a mask mandate, New York relies on shop and restaurant owners to use their best judgment on enforcing face coverings.

Ryan Leoni, the owner of b. Hair Studio at 323 Main St., said he anticipates another statewide mask mandate, and notes his relief at having a fully vaccinated staff.

“When the last mask mandate was lifted, we still took precaution and kept our plastic dividers up longer than most salons,” Leoni said. “I’ve had my whole staff put masks on so one customer could feel more comfortable.

“I have a son at home who is too young to be vaccinated, so if cases start to rise — even if a mandate doesn’t happen — I won’t hesitate to mask-up myself,” he added.

Main Street Masks We asked Kat Merry to take a stroll up and down Main Street in Beacon and Cold Spring and take note of posted mask policies. BEACON Required for Entry

Fountain Square Laundromat

Laundromat The Blushery

Dancing Crane Acupuncture

Acupuncture Beacon Aesthetics

MP MariePierre Art

Miss Tea

Hudson Valley Marshmallow

Marshmallow Howland Cultural Center

Center Chase Bank

Roosa & Roosa

Attorneys

Society of Lash

School of Rock

Beacon Barbershop

The Laboratory

Pizza & Stuff

Quinn’s

Hudson Valley Credit Union

Union Yanarella School of Dance

Dance Happy Valley Arcade Bar

Bar Kumon

Subway

Laundry World

New Fu Xing

Homespun Foods

Berkshire Hathaway

Sunoco

M&T Bank

Paws and Mittens

Artisan Wine Shop

Hudson Beach Glass

Colorant

Tito Santana

Beacon Creamery

Utensil

Pandorica

Play

Beetle and Fred

Reserva Wine Bar*

Zakka Joy

Luxe Optique

Dutchess County Center

Center Scarborough Fair

Matcha Thomas

The Studio @ Beacon

Howland Public Library

Binnacle Books

Beacon Wellness Pharmacy

Pharmacy Pacha Barbershop

Beacon Wine & Liquor

Beacon Post Office

Peaceful Provisions

Main Street Music

Beacon Veterinary Associates

Associates Tabernacle of Christ

Campbell and Campbell Preferred/Optional/Encouraged

Kitchen & Coffee

Berte

Tibet Tree

Black Bird Attic

Citizens Bank

Batt Florist

Rite-Aid

Lady Gray Bridal

Key Foods

Max’s on Main

Accutax Accounting Services

Services Bank Square Coffeehouse

Coffeehouse Flora Good Times

Mr. V’s Deli

Beacon Reads

Psychedelic Sunset Vintage

Vintage B. Hair Studio

Beacon Beehive

Beacon D’Lites

Verizon

After Eden Gallery

Trax

Liquid Fables

Raven Rose *Not yet open, but sign in window COLD SPRING Required for Entry

Joseph’s Fine Jewelry



Spice Revolution

Cold Spring Florist

Wyld

Hudson Hil’s Cafe & Market

Market The Blue Olive

The Country Goose

Vintage Violet

Damn Aged Vintage

Reservoir

Split Rock Books

Antique Alley

Village Hall

Cold Spring Candy Co.

Understory Marker

Houlihan Lawrence

Poor George

Pink Olive

Sweet Harvest

The Gift Hut

Cold Spring Coffeehouse

Coffeehouse Cold Spring Cheese Shop Preferred/Optional/Encouraged

Supplies for Creative Living

Living Cold Spring Apothecary

Apothecary Old Souls

Cold Spring Pizza

C&E Paint Supply

Kitty Sherpa co-owns the Beacon Natural Market at 348 Main, which has a “Mask Preferred” sign on the door. “We’re lucky our space is bigger than most, so people can socially distance,” she said. “But I’ve been paying close attention to the case count, and we’re always ready to change on a dime.

“I don’t think the CDC [federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and state have done a great job in preparing small-business owners for these constant changes. We’re used to dealing with the unknown, but it can be exhausting to keep up.”

As an example, she cited an “informative” conversation in the spring with a customer who refused to wear a mask.

“I learned that the ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] allows an individual to lawfully refuse to wear a mask,” if there are extenuating circumstances such as asthma or other challenges breathing, Sherpa said. “I was frustrated that I wasn’t in the know with that law.”

(According to the Southeast ADA Center and Burton Blatt Institute at Syracuse University, “the ADA does not have any rules that address the required use of face masks by state and local governments or private business owners.” The ADA only requires stores to make “reasonable” accommodations, such as allowing a customer to wear a face shield or scarf or to pick up orders curbside.)

Other Beacon business owners, like Jean Mignault of Mr. V’s Deli, at 297 Main St., are more optimistic. Mignault has her team take some precautions, like wearing gloves when preparing food, but she relies on the honor system when it comes to customers. “As long as our customers are vaccinated, I don’t mind if they come in unmasked,” she said. “All of us [the staff] have been vaccinated for a while now.”