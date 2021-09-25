Around Town (Photos)

Staff By |

PEDAL POWER — More than 60 riders took part on Saturday (Sept. 18) in the fourth annual Philipstown Bike Day. Hosted by the Philipstown Trails Committee, the event featured a 1.6-mile loop that began and ended at Haldane Elementary School. (Photos by Shamala Kandiah)

bike day

 

Bike day

MUSIC TRAIL — The Howland Chamber Music Circle hosted its annual walking concert in Beacon on Sept. 12 as part of its Classics for Kids series. Spectators strolled around Seeger Riverfront Park to hear a jazz trio, a folk duo, a classical string quartet, a saxophone duo and a flute duo. (Photos by Ross Corsair)

Walking concert

Walking concert

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.