Putnam Legislators Renew Attack on Sheriff Overtime

Agency’s COVID-19 protocols also criticized

Putnam County Legislature committee members last week renewed a long-running assault on Sheriff Robert Langley’s overtime policies but by a series of 2-to-1 votes approved fund transfers totaling $215,684 for six months of overtime and related charges.

Although the committee voted on each transfer individually, it first bundled them together for discussion, much of it a blast at Langley that included disparaging his 2020 policy of sending home, for quarantine, deputies exposed to COVID-19. County health and other officials maintained last year that essential employees exposed to the virus were required to keep working while wearing masks, practicing social distancing and taking similar steps to “quarantine” on the job.

The votes came during the Sept. 16 Protective Services Committee session in Carmel. The transfer proposals await further review by the Legislature’s Personnel Committee on Monday (Sept. 27).

Six transfers involve moving money from accounts for the county jail, part of the Sheriff’s Department, to other accounts to fund road patrol overtime and insurance; a seventh would free money from a general county subcontingency account.

Langley, a Democrat who lives in Philipstown, seeks election in November to a second, 4-year term, but faces a challenge from Republican Kevin McConville, a former chief of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority police who also lives in Philipstown.

The county Legislature consists of eight Republicans and one Democrat, Nancy Montgomery, who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley.

While six of the seven transfers move money from one Sheriff’s Department account to another, Legislator Ginny Nacerino of Patterson, who chairs the Protective Services Committee, described them as a “sensitive subject matter. It does warrant a very frank discussion.” She faulted Langley for not filing acceptable paperwork — such as a basic explanation — for the repetitive overtime, which, she argued, “could have been anticipated. We have these volumes of dollars and we don’t know what justified the overtime.”

In Sheriff’s Department memos provided to legislators before the Sept. 16 meeting, Capt. James Greenough of the corrections division explained that in March the department was 11 deputies short because two were on extended leave, two had been called up for military duty, two recruits were in the training academy, three had retired and two were out for other reasons. He provided the same information in memos referring to the April, May, June, July and August overtime requests.

Undersheriff Kevin Cheverko offered similar details in addressing the committee and noted that deputies’ pay recently increased, compounding the financial crunch.

Legislator Neal Sullivan of Carmel-Mahopac, a committee member, criticized Langley for sending Cheverko “to justify overspending. Why can he not do something to manage this overtime better?”

He also revived the issue of the sheriff’s COVID-19 quarantine practices, which reflected federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advice.

All county departments “have to follow the COVID policy of the county,” Sullivan declared. “For him to go on his own and say, ‘I’m going to follow CDC guidelines,’ ” meant that “we spent hundreds of thousands of dollars” on COVID leave. “The sheriff thinks he can run the department any way he wants,” Sullivan added. “That’s not correct.”

Montgomery pointed out that Philipstown deals with heavy tourism and deserves assistance. “I hope we have more patrols” and the county hires more deputies, she said. “I’m concerned about public safety. The sheriff did what he could in his budget in the beginning of the year to try to fund the overtime to get the coverage he needed. We denied him that.”

“The onus is on the sheriff to demonstrate the need,” Nacerino responded.

However, she and Legislator Carl Albano of Carmel, the third committee member, voted to approve the fund transfers. Sullivan voted “no.”

New date for clerk

At its monthly meeting on Sept. 7, the Legislature voted, 8 to 1, to move the appointment date for its clerk from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 (or earlier), a change that could give lame-duck legislators a role in choosing a key employee. Montgomery cast the lone “no” vote.

Legislative terms begin Jan. 1, so advancing the clerk’s appointment by a day or more means that legislators approving the selection could include those defeated in the November general election.

Although the term is three years, the Legislature also adopted language stating that the clerk “shall serve at the pleasure of the county Legislature,” instead of “until his or her successor is appointed,” as the previous wording specified. The current clerk is Diane Schonfeld, first appointed in May 2012 to fill a vacancy.

The county’s little-known Charter Revision Commission recommended the changes, which become effective on Dec. 31, 2022.

Meeting before the meeting

Before launching into the agenda on Sept. 7, Toni Addonizio of Kent, who chairs the Legislature, defended the eight Republican members’ practice of gathering in private before legislative meetings — effectively, conducting a secret meeting-before-the-meeting without Montgomery.

“Caucus meetings are permitted by law and are not open to the public,” Addonizio said, although it was not clear what prompted her defense of the practice. She noted that legislators could address “any topic” at a caucus, “including county business. Questions about whether caucus meetings have been held or about what may have been discussed are therefore totally improper and irrelevant.”

Montgomery remarked that while discussing public business at a caucus may be allowed by state law, “so is smoking marijuana. Is that a good idea? I don’t think so.”