Hall of Fame Inductees

New Haldane classes will be honored Oct. 9

Haldane High School will celebrate homecoming next weekend with five home games and a ceremony to induct the newest members of its Athletic Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was postponed last year because of the pandemic shutdown, so inductees for both 2020 and 2021 will be honored.

On Friday (Oct. 8), the girls’ tennis, girls’ soccer, volleyball and football teams will all play home games, starting at 4 p.m. The induction ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Thayer Hotel at West Point and there will be a presentation at halftime of the boys’ soccer game that starts that day at 2 p.m. at Haldane.

The inductees and their stories:

The 1945 Haldane football team finished 5-0-1, scoring 110 points while holding its opponents to 12. Roger “Hoot” Gibson (Class of 1946), a Nelsonville native, starred in the backfield.

As a wrestler, Jim Budney (Class of 1974) won the Duchess County Scholastic League in his senior year at 177 pounds; on the track, he set a freshman record in the 440 meters at 53.5 seconds. Budney was appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1974 and served in the Army for 28 years.

Tom Nastasi (Class of 2001) holds the Haldane boys’ high jump record (6’5¼”) and won the 2000 C-D state championship title in the event. At SUNY Cortland he jumped a career-high 6’10”. He also was a standout in football.

The 2014 girls’ varsity soccer team finished 17-3-2 and won the Class C state title. It also won the team’s fourth consecutive sectional and second regional titles.

Peter Hoffmann (Class of 2015) was a four-year starter on the varsity basketball team and a 1,000-point scorer. In his senior year, Peter earned first team All-State honors. He also played soccer and lacrosse and scored more than 1,000 points for the Hamilton College men’s basketball team.

Allie Monteleone (Class of 2015) scored more than 1,500 career basketball points, batted nearly .500 in softball and won four sectional titles in soccer. She is the only athlete in Haldane history to be selected first-team All-State in three sports. Monteleone went on to score more than 1,000 points for the Pace University women’s basketball team.

During her four years playing varsity volleyball, Kelly Vahos (Class of 2015) led her teams to four straight state tournament appearances, winning the Class D championship in 2011 and 2013 and being named the tournament’s most valuable player both years. She went on to play for James Madison University.

Robert Nappi, coached football and baseball during his 34 years at Haldane. From 1981 to 1984, his Blue Devils teams were 14-3-2 in league play.

Ralph Paonessa was the Haldane athletic director for 27 years and coached football during two decades.

Members of the first three classes of inductees, from 2017, 2018 and 2019, are profiled at haldaneschool.org/athletics/hall-of-fame.