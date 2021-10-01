The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 2
Craft Fair and Bake Sale
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St.
Find crafts, gifts and baked goods. Call 845-265-3365 to order soup, sandwiches or other food. Masks required.
SAT 2
Record & CD Fest
BEACON
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
Find music, posters and ephemera of all styles from more than 20 vendors.
SAT 2
Repair Cafe
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market
1601 Route 9D | desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a damaged household item and volunteers will do their best to fix it. First come, first served. Sponsored by the Desmond-Fish Library.
SAT 2
Harvest Fest
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Visit the animals, paint pumpkins, see artisan demonstrations and find crafts and food at this annual event. Free
SAT 2
Walktoberfest
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 5 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
61 Parker Ave.
walkway.org/walktoberfest
More than 100 farmers, artisans, restaurants, distilleries, wineries and breweries will showcase their goods. Tasting tickets are $25. Also SUN 3. Free
SAT 2
Boots by the Bandshell
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555
dutchessny.gov
The family friendly country music and line-dancing event will include a scavenger hunt, bonfire and game area. Fireworks will follow at 7:45 p.m.
SAT 2
Party Under the Stars
PHILIPSTOWN
7 – 10 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
This fundraiser for the Haldane School Foundation will include dinner, drinks, an auction and live music. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. Cost: $150
SUN 3
Blessing of the Animals
GARRISON
1 p.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571
stphilipshighlands.org
All pets are welcome at this outdoor event.
WED 6
Rent Relief Assistance
CARMEL
1 – 8 p.m. Gilead Presbyterian
9 Church St. | 845-418-5740
Volunteers from Putnam Progressives and Legal Services of the Hudson Valley will help renters learn if they qualify for aid. Repeats weekly.
SAT 9
Fall Craft Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D
bit.ly/fall-craft-fair
The event will feature craft vendors, food, face painting, Nerf wars, a cornhole tournament and a dog costume contest. Parking is $5. Free
SAT 9
Harvest Festival
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Barns Art Center
736 South Drive | barnsartcenter.org
Food and farming will be explored through the premiere of the film Lost Arts, panel discussions, art exhibits and activities, as well as an artisanal market.
SAT 9
Philipstown Fights Dirty Celebration
GARRISON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Garrison’s Landing
philipstownfightsdirty.org
Residents who pledge to reduce their carbon emissions can enjoy live music by the Breakneck Ridge Revue, Freddy Martin and Little Stony Point Allstars, Al Hemberger, Kathleen Pemble, Susan English, Margaret Vetare, John Teagle and Open Book. Bring a picnic lunch.
SUN 10
Heritage Apple Fest
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
All things apple-themed will be the focus of this event honoring the historical significance of the fruit and Boscobel’s orchard. Entertainment will be provided by storyteller Jonathan Kruk and the band Trillium, and artisans will showcase their crafts. Cost: $18 ($14 seniors, $9 ages 5 to 18, free for 5 and younger)
SUN 10
HVSF Gala
GARRISON
4 – 8:30 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads will be honored as the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival celebrates its past at Boscobel and its new home. Cost: $700
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 2
Dog Fun
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Librarian Noelle will lead a training class for humans and their dog partners. Bring treats.
SAT 2
Japanese Tea Ceremony
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Experience a traditional (outdoor) tea ceremony while learning about the history and customs. Register online.
TUES 5
Regeneration
GARRISON
Noon. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
As part of the Pathways to Planetary Health series, Paul Hawken will discuss his book, Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation.
TUES 5
Meet the Author: Ann E. Burg
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org
In this Butterfield Library event, the author of, most recently, Serafina’s Promise, will discuss her work for adults who are interested in books for children.
WED 6
Sustainable Beekeeping
BREWSTER
7 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm | 100 Route 312
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Beekeepers will discuss honeybees, apiculture and Hudson Valley trends. Free
SUN 10
Mohican Nation: Their Trail of Tears
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
David McKay Wilson, a reporter for the Journal News, will discuss his visit to the Mohican’s Wisconsin reservation and look back at their time in what is now Putnam County. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 2
Night Train: Storytelling
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Drew Prochaska, a two-time Moth Slam winner, will host storytellers Meredith Maddox, Erik Lenhart and Patrick Lennon. Cost: $15
SAT 2
Jay Mohr
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The actor, comedian and radio host began doing stand-up three decades ago. Cost: $27.50 to $42.50
THURS 7
The Dark House
GARRISON
6 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
nightmarenyc.com
Co-created by Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell, this non-traditional haunted house is an immersive experience that relies on creative storytelling for its heart-racing moments. Through Oct. 31. Cost: $30
SAT 9
Boris Godunov
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch a live satellite broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera’s production featuring René Pape in the original 1869 Russian version of Mussorgsky’s masterwork. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)
SUN 10
Los Hermanos / The Brothers
BEACON
4 & 7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
This documentary chronicles the lives of Aldo and Ilmar Gavalan, virtuoso Cuban musicians who were separated as boys and reunited as adults. They will perform at the Howland in November. Cost: $10
VISUAL ART
SAT 2
Traveling Folk: Worlds Explored
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Karen Gersch curated this show with works by 16 artists that will take visitors to new places. Through Nov. 14.
THURS 7
Dutchess County Executive’s Arts Awards
POUGHKEEPSIE
5:30 p.m. Locust Grove Estate
2683 South Road | 845-454-3222
artsmidhudson.org
The 35th annual event will honor arts organizations, artists, businesses and supporters. Cost: $125
MUSIC
SAT 2
Anonym
BEACON
7 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The quartet — Joanna Mattrey, Sami Stevens, Evan Allen and Simon Hanes — will perform chamber music. Free
SAT 2
Reflection
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform a program including Bach, Beethoven, Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Yumi Oshima with conductor Kyle Ritenauer and performer Hannah White. Cost: $40 ($36 members and seniors, $15 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 2
Willie Nile Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The New York rocker and singer/songwriter will play songs from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. The show was rescheduled from March 2020. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 3
Ian Moore
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
Fiddler and dancer Ian Moore will wander the market in a performance sponsored by The Highlands Current.
THURS 7
East Northeast Music Festival
NEWBURGH
eastxnortheast.com
The third annual film and music festival will have its selections available through livestream daily through MON 11. Cost: $5
SAT 9
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
The ensemble, which includes flute, harp and bassoon, will present a program including works by Jolivet, Elgar, Albert and Piazzolla. Watch in person or through a livestream. Free
SAT 9
Motherland Featuring Eva Sita
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The international ensemble will present a multimedia experience focused on West African culture and storytelling. Cost: $20 and $30
SAT 9
David Broza & Trio Havana
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
From Haifa to Havana, the Israeli singer/songwriter will collaborate with Manuel Alejandro Carro, Yuniel Jiminez and Jorge Bringas for a Cuban twist on his music. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SUN 10
Nefesh Mountain
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Doni Zasloff and Eric Lundberg will perform songs from their latest recording, Beneath the Open Sky, combining bluegrass and old-time music with Jewish culture. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 2
Family Dance Workshop
GARRISON
2 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Putnam County Dance Project will lead this workshop. Its performance on SUN 3 is sold out. Cost: $12 ($15 families)
SAT 2
Teen Advisory Board
COLD SPRING
2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
During this introductory meeting, teens can get involved in library programming.
THURS 7
Elementary Book Club
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave.
butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar
Students in grades 2 to 4 are invited to discuss The Bookwanderers, by Anna James. Register online.
THURS 7
Learning Differences
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. | Ascend Center Building
75 Main St., Suite 1 | bit.ly/ldhaldane
Families who have neuro-divergent children are welcome to this joint meeting of the Haldane-Garrison PTA committee. Email through the website for a Zoom link or attend in person.
FRI 8
Creepy Critters 4-H STEP Club
BREWSTER
6:45 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension
1 Geneva Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
In this six-week series, students ages 5 to 12 will learn about lizards, snakes and exotic insects.
CIVIC
MON 4
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 5
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 5
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 5
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 6
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 7
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com