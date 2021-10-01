The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 2

Craft Fair and Bake Sale

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Methodist Church

216 Main St.

Find crafts, gifts and baked goods. Call 845-265-3365 to order soup, sandwiches or other food. Masks required.

SAT 2

Record & CD Fest

BEACON

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

Find music, posters and ephemera of all styles from more than 20 vendors.

SAT 2

Repair Cafe

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market

1601 Route 9D | desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a damaged household item and volunteers will do their best to fix it. First come, first served. Sponsored by the Desmond-Fish Library.

SAT 2

Harvest Fest

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Visit the animals, paint pumpkins, see artisan demonstrations and find crafts and food at this annual event. Free

SAT 2

Walktoberfest

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 5 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

61 Parker Ave.

walkway.org/walktoberfest

More than 100 farmers, artisans, restaurants, distilleries, wineries and breweries will showcase their goods. Tasting tickets are $25. Also SUN 3. Free

SAT 2

Boots by the Bandshell

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555

dutchessny.gov

The family friendly country music and line-dancing event will include a scavenger hunt, bonfire and game area. Fireworks will follow at 7:45 p.m.

SAT 2

Party Under the Stars

PHILIPSTOWN

7 – 10 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

haldaneschoolfoundation.org

This fundraiser for the Haldane School Foundation will include dinner, drinks, an auction and live music. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. Cost: $150

SUN 3

Blessing of the Animals

GARRISON

1 p.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church

1101 Route 9D | 845-424-3571

stphilipshighlands.org

All pets are welcome at this outdoor event.

WED 6

Rent Relief Assistance

CARMEL

1 – 8 p.m. Gilead Presbyterian

9 Church St. | 845-418-5740

Volunteers from Putnam Progressives and Legal Services of the Hudson Valley will help renters learn if they qualify for aid. Repeats weekly.

SAT 9

Fall Craft Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D

bit.ly/fall-craft-fair

The event will feature craft vendors, food, face painting, Nerf wars, a cornhole tournament and a dog costume contest. Parking is $5. Free

SAT 9

Harvest Festival

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Barns Art Center

736 South Drive | barnsartcenter.org

Food and farming will be explored through the premiere of the film Lost Arts, panel discussions, art exhibits and activities, as well as an artisanal market.

SAT 9

Philipstown Fights Dirty Celebration

GARRISON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Garrison’s Landing

philipstownfightsdirty.org

Residents who pledge to reduce their carbon emissions can enjoy live music by the Breakneck Ridge Revue, Freddy Martin and Little Stony Point Allstars, Al Hemberger, Kathleen Pemble, Susan English, Margaret Vetare, John Teagle and Open Book. Bring a picnic lunch.

SUN 10

Heritage Apple Fest

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

All things apple-themed will be the focus of this event honoring the historical significance of the fruit and Boscobel’s orchard. Entertainment will be provided by storyteller Jonathan Kruk and the band Trillium, and artisans will showcase their crafts. Cost: $18 ($14 seniors, $9 ages 5 to 18, free for 5 and younger)



SUN 10

HVSF Gala

GARRISON

4 – 8:30 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads will be honored as the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival celebrates its past at Boscobel and its new home. Cost: $700

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 2

Dog Fun

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Librarian Noelle will lead a training class for humans and their dog partners. Bring treats.

SAT 2

Japanese Tea Ceremony

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Experience a traditional (outdoor) tea ceremony while learning about the history and customs. Register online.

TUES 5

Regeneration

GARRISON

Noon. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

As part of the Pathways to Planetary Health series, Paul Hawken will discuss his book, Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation.







TUES 5

Meet the Author: Ann E. Burg

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org

In this Butterfield Library event, the author of, most recently, Serafina’s Promise, will discuss her work for adults who are interested in books for children.

WED 6

Sustainable Beekeeping

BREWSTER

7 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm | 100 Route 312

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Beekeepers will discuss honeybees, apiculture and Hudson Valley trends. Free







SUN 10

Mohican Nation: Their Trail of Tears

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

David McKay Wilson, a reporter for the Journal News, will discuss his visit to the Mohican’s Wisconsin reservation and look back at their time in what is now Putnam County. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 2

Night Train: Storytelling

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Drew Prochaska, a two-time Moth Slam winner, will host storytellers Meredith Maddox, Erik Lenhart and Patrick Lennon. Cost: $15

SAT 2

Jay Mohr

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The actor, comedian and radio host began doing stand-up three decades ago. Cost: $27.50 to $42.50







THURS 7

The Dark House

GARRISON

6 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

nightmarenyc.com

Co-created by Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell, this non-traditional haunted house is an immersive experience that relies on creative storytelling for its heart-racing moments. Through Oct. 31. Cost: $30

SAT 9

Boris Godunov

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch a live satellite broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera’s production featuring René Pape in the original 1869 Russian version of Mussorgsky’s masterwork. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)

SUN 10

Los Hermanos / The Brothers

BEACON

4 & 7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

This documentary chronicles the lives of Aldo and Ilmar Gavalan, virtuoso Cuban musicians who were separated as boys and reunited as adults. They will perform at the Howland in November. Cost: $10

VISUAL ART

SAT 2

Traveling Folk: Worlds Explored

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Karen Gersch curated this show with works by 16 artists that will take visitors to new places. Through Nov. 14.

THURS 7

Dutchess County Executive’s Arts Awards

POUGHKEEPSIE

5:30 p.m. Locust Grove Estate

2683 South Road | 845-454-3222

artsmidhudson.org

The 35th annual event will honor arts organizations, artists, businesses and supporters. Cost: $125

MUSIC

SAT 2

Anonym

BEACON

7 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The quartet — Joanna Mattrey, Sami Stevens, Evan Allen and Simon Hanes — will perform chamber music. Free

SAT 2

Reflection

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The Hudson Valley Philharmonic will perform a program including Bach, Beethoven, Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Yumi Oshima with conductor Kyle Ritenauer and performer Hannah White. Cost: $40 ($36 members and seniors, $15 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 2

Willie Nile Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The New York rocker and singer/songwriter will play songs from his latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. The show was rescheduled from March 2020. Cost: $30 ($35 door)







SUN 3

Ian Moore

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

Fiddler and dancer Ian Moore will wander the market in a performance sponsored by The Highlands Current.

THURS 7

East Northeast Music Festival

NEWBURGH

eastxnortheast.com

The third annual film and music festival will have its selections available through livestream daily through MON 11. Cost: $5

SAT 9

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

The ensemble, which includes flute, harp and bassoon, will present a program including works by Jolivet, Elgar, Albert and Piazzolla. Watch in person or through a livestream. Free

SAT 9

Motherland Featuring Eva Sita

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The international ensemble will present a multimedia experience focused on West African culture and storytelling. Cost: $20 and $30

SAT 9

David Broza & Trio Havana

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

From Haifa to Havana, the Israeli singer/songwriter will collaborate with Manuel Alejandro Carro, Yuniel Jiminez and Jorge Bringas for a Cuban twist on his music. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SUN 10

Nefesh Mountain

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Doni Zasloff and Eric Lundberg will perform songs from their latest recording, Beneath the Open Sky, combining bluegrass and old-time music with Jewish culture. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 2

Family Dance Workshop

GARRISON

2 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Putnam County Dance Project will lead this workshop. Its performance on SUN 3 is sold out. Cost: $12 ($15 families)

SAT 2

Teen Advisory Board

COLD SPRING

2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

During this introductory meeting, teens can get involved in library programming.

THURS 7

Elementary Book Club

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave.

butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar

Students in grades 2 to 4 are invited to discuss The Bookwanderers, by Anna James. Register online.

THURS 7

Learning Differences

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. | Ascend Center Building

75 Main St., Suite 1 | bit.ly/ldhaldane

Families who have neuro-divergent children are welcome to this joint meeting of the Haldane-Garrison PTA committee. Email through the website for a Zoom link or attend in person.

FRI 8

Creepy Critters 4-H STEP Club

BREWSTER

6:45 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension

1 Geneva Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

In this six-week series, students ages 5 to 12 will learn about lizards, snakes and exotic insects.

CIVIC

MON 4

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 5

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 5

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 5

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 6

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 7

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com