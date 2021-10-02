5 Questions: Deb Madsen

Leonard Sparks By , Senior Editor |

Deb Madsen is a former Cold Spring resident and traveling intensive-care unit (ICU) nurse. Her recreational vehicle is currently parked in the driveway of a home in Garrison.

Deb Madsen

Deb Madsen

How did you become a traveling nurse?
I lived in Cold Spring for 20 years until I started traveling nearly six years ago. For many years I worked at the Westchester Medical Center [in Valhalla] and Vassar Brothers Medical Center [in Poughkeepsie]. I was on call 24-7 for a year and was burned out. I needed some inspiration, so I bought an RV and took off. The contracts are three months; you’re there to help out when hospitals are low on staff. When I’m just driving, I’ll stay overnight in Walmart parking lots. When I’m on assignment, I’ll use a campsite because I need water and electricity. Every two years I come home [to New York] and visit friends and family, and then I hit the road again.

Where were you when the pandemic started?
I was in Sedona, Arizona, for six months, in a small community hospital. I started the job and all of the sudden, they’re like: “There’s this thing called COVID coming.” Everybody was scared. When we got our first patient, everyone thought it was the kiss of death to go into the room. So I was one of the first nurses to walk into our first COVID-19 patient’s room. After that, I went to Albuquerque. Usually, each ICU room has one patient; there, we had two in every room. There just weren’t enough beds. 

Did working in multiple states give you a unique view of the pandemic?
It did. I know people like to say it’s the elderly, it’s the immune-compromised. It was everybody. We had 20-year-olds. We had 30-year-olds. We had physically fit people who were very ill. Whether local people believed in COVID-19 or whether they believed in wearing masks — you saw cultural changes with each region. It’s so strange to see people’s political beliefs dictate their health care. Even a few of the nurses I worked with were COVID-deniers. 

What challenges do nurses face?
Full-time nurses have been doing the pandemic for almost two years. They’re exhausted; nurses are leaving the bedside in droves. In Nashville, the hospital pays nurses $17 an hour. It’s unbelievable. Pay, morale and safety, all of those are in jeopardy. I often think about a career change, but I find nursing to be my calling. At the end of the day, when I come home, it’s not about the paycheck. It’s about: I’ve participated in the universe. I’ve helped someone smile or I helped them get better. Spiritually, that’s more rewarding than the paycheck. 

Where to next?
The South seems to be still struggling, I’ll probably head south in mid-October. Right now it’s just about getting to those places that need you most. 

Click to hear this post.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.