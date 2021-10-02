Standoff in Putnam Valley

Sheriff responds to man with shotgun

Emergency medical workers who answered a 911 call in Putnam Valley on Sept. 23 contacted the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department when they were confronted by a man with a shotgun.

The medics were responding at about 10:25 a.m. to a report of a man with chest pain, according to the sheriff. Deputies and other officers arrived and, while keeping their distance, watched as the man fired a round into the air. He later went inside the home and killed himself, the sheriff said.

If you are experiencing distress, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.