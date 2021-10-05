Guardian Begins Coat Drive

Collecting winter apparel for those in need

2020 coat drive

Dutchess County Tourism staff assisted with the 2020 Guardian coat drive. (Photo provided)

Guardian Self Storage, which has a location in Beacon, has launched a winter coat drive that continues through Oct. 31.

Only freshly washed or dry cleaned coats will be accepted. New gloves, hats and scarves are also welcome. Children’s coats are especially needed, although every coat collected is appreciated, and will help families and individuals in need.

Guardian Self Storage has held their annual coat drive for the past 26 years, and Dutchess Outreach and The People’s Place will distribute the coats to those in need in three counties. The Beacon location is at 629 Route 52.

