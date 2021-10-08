Start Reading Now

October book club selections
Middle School Book Club (Grades 5+)
TUES 19, 4 P.M.
Small Spaces, by Elizabeth Arden
Organized by Butterfield Library
Reading Garden, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
2021 Big Read
WED 20, 1 P.M.
The Best We Could Do, by Thi Bui
Organized by Howland Public Library
Memorial Park, Beacon
Middle School Book Club
WED 20, 4:30 P.M.
Small Spaces, by Elizabeth Arden
Organized by Howland Public Library
Memorial Park, Beacon
Email [email protected]
Graphic Novel Book Club
TUES 26, 7 P.M.
The Secret to Superhuman Strength, by Alison Bechdel
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.
High School Book Club
WED 27, 5:30 P.M.
Pet, by Akwaeke Emezi
Organized by Howland Public Library
Memorial Park, Beacon
Email [email protected]
Fiction Book Club
THURS 28, 7 P.M.
Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, by Olga Tokarczuk
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 28, 7:30 P.M.
Heart-Shaped Box, by Joe Hill
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.