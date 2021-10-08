Start Reading Now

October book club selections

Middle School Book Club (Grades 5+)

TUES 19, 4 P.M.

Small Spaces, by Elizabeth Arden

Organized by Butterfield Library

Reading Garden, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

2021 Big Read

WED 20, 1 P.M.

The Best We Could Do, by Thi Bui

Organized by Howland Public Library

Memorial Park, Beacon

Middle School Book Club

WED 20, 4:30 P.M.

Small Spaces, by Elizabeth Arden

Organized by Howland Public Library

Memorial Park, Beacon

Email [email protected]

Graphic Novel Book Club

TUES 26, 7 P.M.

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, by Alison Bechdel

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

High School Book Club

WED 27, 5:30 P.M.

Pet, by Akwaeke Emezi

Organized by Howland Public Library

Memorial Park, Beacon

Email [email protected]

Fiction Book Club

THURS 28, 7 P.M.

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, by Olga Tokarczuk

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 28, 7:30 P.M.

Heart-Shaped Box, by Joe Hill

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.