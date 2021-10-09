Big Bucks Coming from Opioid Settlement

Settlement money must be used for treatment and prevention 

Dutchess County will receive between $3.7 million and $6.4 million, and Putnam County between $1 million and $1.7 million, from New York State’s settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors, Attorney General Letitia James said on Monday (Oct. 4). 

New York is one of the states and municipalities that sued drug companies and distributers, blaming them for flooding the U.S. with prescription painkillers and fueling a rise in overdoses and deaths. 

The attorney general’s office filed its lawsuit in 2019 against Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and other drug companies, as well as distributers such as McKesson and Amerisource Bergen. 

The state will receive $1.5 billion to distribute to counties for treatment, recovery and prevention programs. A state law enacted in June by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo prevents the Legislature from diverting the funds for other uses.

