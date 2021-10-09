Catherine Patinella (1946-2021)

Catherine Marie Patinella, 74, of Cold Spring, died Oct. 1.

She was born Dec. 8, 1946, in Piermont, the daughter of James and Catherine Mahoney. She graduated from Ladycliff Academy in Highland Falls and worked for more than 20 years for NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Her sense of humor could light up a room, her family said, and she cherished Sunday dinners and holidays spent with family and friends. She vacationed with her husband, Anthony, and family at Cape May and Lake George. For those who knew her well, she was fondly known as “Ma” and “Big Bear.”

Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Mark Patinella (Kim) and Patricia Patinella (fiancé Ricky); her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kailtyn, Makenzie, Jake and James; and her siblings, Patricia Worthington (Bob), Mary Ellen Donovan (Tim) and James Mahoney (Jeanette).

Funeral arrangements will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org)