Current Names Student Correspondents

Reporters will cover high schools, youth issues

The Highlands Current has named four students from the Highlands as its latest correspondents for the paper and website as part of its Student Journalists Program, now in its second year.

The program, which is funded by gifts from The DJ McManus Foundation and members of The Current, provides students with an opportunity to be mentored by professional journalists while they serve as paid correspondents for our nonprofit newspaper and website. The correspondents will primarily cover their high schools and issues related to young people.

The correspondents for 2021-22 are Sam Harle, a senior at Beacon High School; Nix Spodek, a freshman at Beacon High School; Violeta Edwards Salas, a freshman at Haldane High School; and Lily Zuckerman, who lives in Garrison and is a sophomore at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry. In addition, Ezra Beato will continue with the program during his senior year at Haldane.

In the first year of the Student Journalists Program, Beato and Rachel Thorne, then a freshman at Beacon High School, wrote about topics such as a student whose parent was deep into QAnon; the effects of the pandemic on classwork, standardized testing and afterschool clubs; remote library programs for teens; and the sources teenagers rely on for news.