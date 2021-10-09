Letter: Candidate Forum

We believe a healthy democracy relies on an informed citizenry and that anyone seeking public office, regardless of party, should stand before the people they hope to serve, talk to them and listen.

In that spirit, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, we are hosting a candidates’ forum on our lawn at The Cottage, 20 The Boulevard, in Cold Spring, at the historic home of William Kemble that was once visited by Abraham Lincoln. The League of Women Voters of Putnam County will moderate the event, which is open to the public. We will serve refreshments to all our neighbors and celebrate the place we live.

Also invited, of course, are the candidates running for village, town and county offices. The majority of the Democratic hopefuls have said they can attend, along with Cold Spring mayoral candidate Kathleen Foley and trustee candidates Yaslyn Daniels, Tweeps Phillips and Eliza Starbuck.

Much to our dismay, the Republican candidates have declined, as have the other village candidates. We very much hope they will reconsider, as robust debate among candidates from both parties is good for our community and good for our democracy.

Whether all the candidates participate or not, the event will go on as scheduled. Voters benefit when they hear from and can respond to the people asking for their votes. Democracy benefits, too. We hope that all the candidates will come and inform the people who vote for them.

Marianne Sutton and David Watson, Cold Spring