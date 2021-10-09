Walking the Bridge at Night

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge could open after dusk

The New York State Bridge Authority will consider this month whether to allow pedestrians and bicyclists late-night access to the walkway on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Maureen Coleman, the authority’s executive director, told its board that she intends to introduce at its Oct. 21 meeting a resolution to eliminate language limiting the walkway’s use to between dawn and dusk. Board approval of the resolution would launch a public process to amend the regulation.

Local officials and transportation groups have lobbied NYSBA to allow 24/7 access as a benefit to workers without vehicles who need to cross the river after dusk, as well as recreational walkers and bikers, said Coleman.