Who Should Succeed Dutchess Sheriff?

Governor to appoint successor

Even before the funeral of Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson took place on Wednesday (Oct. 6), politicians began lobbying the governor over his successor.

Anderson, 73, a Republican who was in his sixth, 4-year term, died Sept. 29. He had been an officer with the department for more than 50 years.

Under state law, Gov. Kathy Hochul will name Anderson’s replacement, who then must be approved by the state Senate. In a letter to the governor on Monday, County Executive Marc Molinaro urged her to appoint Undersheriff Kirk Imperati, the acting sheriff and Anderson’s deputy for 14 years.

On Tuesday, the 10 Democrats in the county Legislature (including Nick Page and Frits Zernike, whose districts include parts of Beacon) also wrote Hochul, asking her to hold off on an appointment during “this period of remembrance and mourning.”