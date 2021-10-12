Dutchess Launches Helpline App

Designed to assist with mental health

The Dutchess County health department has released a new version of an app designed to recognize warning signs of suicide and provide assistance to those struggling with addiction, substance abuse and/or mental illness.

Dutchess County Helpline, which replaces an app released in 2014, is an extension of the county’s 24/7 crisis line (845-485-9700). It includes “call for help” or “text for help” links; information about Narcan, an opioid antidote; a map highlighting food pantries and behavioral health facilities; and articles and videos about mental wellness. The app is available at the Apple or Google Play stores.

