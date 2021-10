Where do you like to go in the fall?



Hunter Mountain — there’s lots to do there.

~Marlo Barbarita, Beacon



Cape Cod, especially Provincetown. Fewer tourists, cool ocean breezes, changing leaves. ~Andrew D’Angelo, Garrison



I like driving north on the Taconic. People take it for granted, but it was meant to be a scenic drive.

~Samantha Rathe, Cold Spring